Sainsbury’s in the UK cut further prices, adding signs of easing inflation.

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) – UK supermarket Sainsbury’s (SBRY.L) cut prices further on Monday, adding evidence that the spike in food inflation will moderate this year and offering some relief to consumers weary of the cost-of-living crisis. I added proof that it will. second year.

The UK’s second-largest grocer after Tesco (TSCO.L) said it would invest an additional £15 million ($19 million) to lower prices on staples such as rice, pasta and chicken breast fillets.

“We will continue to save as soon as wholesale food prices drop,” said Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s head of food commerce.

Stubbornly high inflation has become a major political issue in the UK as it outpaces wage growth, while high taxes and mortgage rates are also straining household budgets.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s key economic pledge to halve overall inflation in 2023 before the 2024 elections has been driven by persistently high food inflation, which recorded 18.3 per cent in May and 16.5 per cent in June, according to the most recent official data. damaged due to to industry data.

Any indication that it could weaken or reverse in the coming months is being watched closely by the Bank of England, MPs and consumers.

Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) and Waitrose, which all said earlier this month that food inflation had peaked in the UK, have all announced price cuts or freezes in recent weeks.

But supermarkets have come under criticism from some, including the Bank of England, for not communicating the decline in international commodity prices to consumers quickly enough. they refuse.

Governments across Europe are struggling with high inflation. Earlier this month, the French government secured price-cut pledges from 75 top food companies on hundreds of products. The Hungarian government also enforced mandatory price cuts, and Swedish competition authorities are investigating possible profiteering.

The UK government has raised concerns about soaring food prices but is not considering price caps.

Britain’s competition watchdog is looking into food prices, but has so far said it has seen no evidence pointing to any specific concerns.

Sainsbury’s Bartlett is one of several UK supermarket executives who will be questioned by MPs before a parliamentary committee on Tuesday.

($1 = 0.7852 pounds)

