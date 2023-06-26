U.S. pedestrian deaths hit 40-year highExBulletin





A new study paints a grim picture of American roads: Every day, 20 people walk outside and end up being killed by a moving vehicle.

“There are more pedestrians being killed today than in decades,” Russ Martin, senior director of policy and government relations at the Governors Highway Safety Association, told NPR.

The organization, which tracks pedestrian fatalities in the United States, estimates that more than 7,500 pedestrians were killed by drivers last year, the highest number since 1981. The final tally could be even higher being given that Oklahoma was unable to provide data due to a technical issue.

Pedestrian deaths have been increasing since 2010 due to unsafe infrastructure and the prevalence of SUVs, which tend to be more deadly to pedestrians than small cars, according to Martin. When the pandemic arrived, there was an even bigger increase, as empty roads gave way to speeding and distracted driving.

The pandemic has declined, but not the cases of reckless driving and consequently the number of Americans killed while walking. The new data, released on Friday, shows the United States continues to lag in efforts to improve road safety, even as experts say some solutions are within reach.

States below the Sun Belt are ranked as having the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities in 2022

For the seventh consecutive year, New Mexico has been ranked as the most dangerous state for pedestrians.

Arizona and Florida were also placed in the top spots for having high rates of pedestrian fatalities in GHSA estimates.

It is no coincidence that all three states are located under the country’s Sun Belt. Martin said southern states tend to see more road deaths, but it’s unclear why.

There are several theories: In larger states, communities are more dispersed and therefore people have to drive more to get around, he said. Another possibility is that southern states have better weather and people are spending more time outdoors.

“It’s just guesswork, but I think it’s certainly worth taking a closer look at what’s going on in these states,” he added.

Local lawmakers can implement traffic calming measures today

Road safety has been an uphill battle in the United States for years, but there are strategies available to lawmakers to deal with the crisis today, according to Peter Norton, a University of Virginia professor who has studied the history of driving in America.

“The best things we can do will take years, but there are things we can do now that are cheap and make a big difference,” he said.

For example, the implementation of sharp turns instead of rounded curves at the end of roads forces drivers to slow down to turn and therefore prevents speeding. This technique, along with the addition of pedestrian islands and large bulbous sidewalks, is known as “traffic modification”.

Norton said installing speed and red light cameras can also be effective if they work properly. Adding bike lanes can also make drivers more alert on the road.

Lowering speed limits is also an important step, but only if implemented and used alongside other safety measures. Norton warned that roads with a mix of different vehicle speeds tend to be more dangerous.

The GHSA also highlighted some local and regional measures that could help prevent deaths.

In Hawaii, police officers are stationed in areas that have seen a higher volume of accidents or foot traffic to monitor reckless driving.

And in Idaho, the state’s Bureau of Highway Safety conducted walk audits for community members to identify street safety issues. Local officials then use the results to improve the walkability of neighborhoods.

