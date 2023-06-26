AI in the EU and UK: Two Approaches to Regulation and International Leadership





Huw Roberts examines the different approaches the UK and EU are taking to regulate in response to the rapidly evolving AI technology landscape.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly influencing every aspect of our lives. OpenAIs ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing Internet application in history, with companies from Microsoft to Duolingo integrating it into their products.

While AI technologies bring benefits, they also pose significant risks, so both the EU and the UK have shown great interest in regulating these technologies. Efforts to regulate AI are underway, but the approaches taken by the UK and EU are vastly different.

european union

In April 2021, the European Commission proposed the AI ​​Law, a draft bill that would set the rules for managing AI within the EU. The draft has since been amended by the EU Council and Parliament, with the final text expected to be agreed in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Draft AI Law is a horizontal regulation, setting out rules for AI across all sectors and applications. It sets four levels of AI risk: unacceptable risk, high risk, limited risk, and minimal risk. Different rules apply depending on the level of risk the system poses to fundamental rights.

AI that poses unacceptable risks, including real-time remote facial recognition systems used in public spaces, is prohibited. High-risk systems, such as those used in critical infrastructure, are subject to multiple requirements, including conformance assessments. Limit and minimum risk systems follow transparency requirements and voluntary guidelines, respectively.

The EU’s horizontal approach provides comprehensive rules for AI, but its rigidity has drawbacks for a fast-moving field like AI. In particular, the proposed risk framework may struggle to adapt to new developments.

This issue is already taking shape. Since the first draft of the AI ​​Act was published, underlying models such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT have evolved significantly. The model is designed to be trained on a wide range of data and easily adaptable to multiple tasks. For example, ChatGPT can be used for malicious purposes, such as generating benign text such as football slogans for new signatures, or generating text for sophisticated phishing attacks.

The foundational model complicates the initial risk-based framework proposed by the EU. This is because the framework is designed to regulate trained AI to complete specific tasks, such as systems used to screen CVs or facial recognition cameras. As a result, early drafts of the AI ​​Act placed relatively few restrictions on the underlying models, considering the significant risks they posed.

The EU Commission and Parliament have worked to update task-specific risk frameworks to account for the underlying model, but it is questionable whether such post-mortem modifications adequately address the full range of harms.

Despite these challenges, the EU’s AI law is likely to have international ramifications. Due to the EU’s market size and regulatory capacity, companies are encouraged to develop and offer EU compliant products. For many types of AI systems, especially those that are difficult to change depending on the region of deployment, companies are more likely to simply adopt EU rules internationally.

uk

The UK has taken a different approach to regulating AI, favoring a vertical strategy that relies on existing regulators given the impact of AI on its jurisdiction. This position was first put forward in 2018 and has since been confirmed in a recently published AI regulatory white paper. However, after receiving industry feedback that this approach carries the risk of inconsistency, duplication and gaps, the government has proposed a set of central functions to support regulatory coordination and monitor sector-wide risks.

The rationale behind the UK’s vertical approach is that it provides ample flexibility to deal with new technological developments while limiting new regulatory burdens that can stifle innovation. location.

A major drawback of the UK approach is the continued ambiguity about how it will actually be enacted. Regulators are not receiving new mandates or funding to help address AI harm. Few details were also given about what a central government-backed function would look like. Because of this, it is uncertain whether regulators will have the resources to address the new risks arising from models that are particularly cross-sectoral.

This domestic ambiguity has not prevented the UK from touting its credentials as an international leader in AI regulation. Over the past few months, Rishi Sunak has made AI a key international policy priority. He announced that the UK would host the first global summit on AI safety, and also promoted London as the home of a global AI regulator.

The types of damage Sunak focuses on are those that have received less attention in EU AI legislation. The Global AI Summit focuses on long-term AI safety issues, explicitly addressing the threats that could endanger humanity. This is a major reorientation in UK policy, which a year ago asked regulators not to focus on this type of hypothetical risk.

Prospects for UK Leadership

There is scope for a synergistic leadership role between the EU and the UK going forward. EU regulations provide a strong foundation for addressing damages that are already taking shape, such as AI bias. Meanwhile, the UK narrative appears to be leaning towards agile leadership, particularly to address the long-term risks of cutting-edge systems not adequately addressed in the draft AI Act.

This type of complementary governance is desirable, but it won’t be easy. Going forward, there are two major risks to UK AI leadership. First, an overfocus on long-term risks without assisting regulators in addressing current damages could undermine domestic governance efforts. This threatens the UK’s international confidence as an AI leader.

Second, the international community may not be able to back the UK’s AI leadership. The EU and the US are already coordinating several aspects of AI policy through the Trade and Technical Committee, with the UK excluded. International organizations such as OECD, UNESCO, and the Global Partnership on AI are already working to reach an international consensus on AI.

To overcome these risks, the UK needs to turn regulatory rhetoric into reality. Only then can we become a credible international leader in AI governance.

Huw Roberts, AI and Sustainable Development Research Fellow, University of Oxford

