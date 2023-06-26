U.S. Supreme Court launches race dispute over Louisiana electoral map





June 26 (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected a bid by a senior Republican state official to defend a map of Louisiana’s congressional districts that had been challenged by black voters as discriminatory, sending the closely watched legal battle to a lower court. .

Judges resumed the case last year but put it on hold pending their decision in a similar case from Alabama, which they released on June 8. Judges rejected Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that the map delineating the six U.S. House of Representatives districts in Louisiana, drawn by the Republican-led state legislature, likely discriminated against unlawfully on the basis of race.

Last year, U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick ordered the Louisiana Legislature to create two House districts, rather than one, where black voters make up the majority of voters, a move that could increase Democrats’ chances of regaining control of the House next year.

In their brief order dismissing the case ‘as improvidently granted’, the judges said their action will allow the case to proceed to the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. “for consideration in the ordinary course and prior to the 2024 congressional elections in Louisiana.

Electoral districts in the United States are redrawn every decade to reflect demographic changes as measured by a national census, last taken in 2020. In most states, such redrawing is done by the ruling party, which which may lead to card manipulation for partisan purposes. gain.

Democrats have accused Republicans of exploiting state legislative majorities to draw electoral maps that dilute the weight of black voters and other minorities. Republicans have said consideration of race in drawing up electoral maps should be limited.

The Louisiana Legislature passed the map in February 2022. Democratic Gov. Jon Bel Edwards later vetoed it, criticizing the plan for not including a majority black second district given that black voters represent nearly one-third of the state’s population. The legislature voted to override the veto.

The map has been challenged by black voters and civil rights groups in two lawsuits. The plaintiffs said the Republicans unlawfully herded a large number of black voters into a single district and dispersed the rest to the other five in numbers too small for them to elect their favorite candidates.

One of the lawsuits said the Republican-drawn map “continues the state of Louisiana’s long history of maximizing the political power of white citizens by disenfranchising and discriminating against black Louisianans.”

Plaintiffs in court papers said “strongly racially polarized voting leads almost universally to the electoral defeat of favored black candidates” in Louisiana.

Dick ruled that the way the map was drawn by Republicans likely violated the Voting Rights Act, which has been used for decades to counter racist actions in voting and the drawing of electoral districts.

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on June 8 in the Alabama case, two conservative justices joining the three liberals in the majority. They upheld a lower court’s ruling that the Republican-drawn map of that state’s seven districts reduced the voting power of black Alabamians in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The Supreme Court, in that decision, chose not to further override the protections contained in the Voting Rights Act as it had done in two major decisions over the past decade.

Reporting by Andrew Chung in New York; Editing by Will Dunham

