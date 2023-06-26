Liz Truss urges UK plan to prepare for Russian collapse after Wagner’s Rebellion | political news





Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has urged the government to come up with a plan in case the Russian government under Vladimir Putin collapses.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described the weekend’s uprising as an “unprecedented challenge to President Putin’s authority”.

“We and our allies (including Ukraine, Poland and the Baltic states) must make sure we have a plan for an implosion in Russia,” Truss said while addressing the House of Representatives.

Russia-Ukraine Latest: Prigozhin claims he did not seek to overthrow Putin.

He did not initially respond to Ms Truss’ points, but Cleverly later said that “Russian leadership is for the Russian people.”

“We’re not guessing or trying to predict. What we do is plan and implement contingency plans,” he added.

“Therefore, whatever the outcome of this dispute may be, we will be ready.”

Cleverly also said “Prigozhin’s rebellion is an unprecedented challenge to President Putin’s authority and it is clear that cracks are appearing in Russian support for the war.”

The rebellion began on the evening of Friday, June 23, when Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of the Wagner Group’s mercenary corps, called for a rebellion against the Russian military leadership.

Image: Wagner’s troops are said to have advanced as far as 200 km north of Moscow.

Mr Prigozhin and Wagner were notable parts of the troops fighting on the Russian side in the invasion of Ukraine.

After capturing Rostov-on-Don and Voronezh, the mercenaries began marching toward Moscow and stopped about 120 miles south of the capital Saturday afternoon when unrest subsided.

Mr Prigozhin is currently based in Belarus following negotiations with Mr Putin mediated through Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had the same words as Mr. Cleverley about the “internal” nature of the Russian unrest.

Read more: Prigozhin breaks the silence in a new audio message. What next for Prigozhin and his personal army? Analysis: Putin risks looking weak if he replaces his defense minister.

Prigozhin ‘truth bomb’ on war reasons jumped by British government

Deborah Haynes

Security and Defense Editor

@haynesdeborah

Britain moved quickly to capitalize on Vladimir Putin’s moment of crisis.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley called mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mutiny an “unprecedented challenge” to the president’s authority.

“It is clear that there are cracks in Russia’s support for the war,” he said in a statement to Congress.

Mr. Cleverly particularly highlighted how Chief Wagner (who was brought to prominence by the President) broke the myth of Moscow’s entire justification for invading Ukraine.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace also seized Prigozhin’s truth bomb, which saw Chief Wagner inform his followers via social media that the situation in Ukraine prior to January 24, 2022 was stable and not an existential threat.

His move was a direct challenge to Putin’s authority, who has always maintained that he had no choice but to launch a “special military operation” to “de-Nazi” and “demilitarize” his neighbors for the safety of Russia.

Wallace said that the main influence Prigozhin made was “exposing the faulty Russian narrative about the war”.

“It’s just another example of the rifts we’ve seen in public discourse where there’s resentment among generals,” he said.

“If I have an early memory, it seems that none of the original sector or army commanders who launched the invasion are still in place.

“I think they’ve all been fired during this period.

Use the Chrome browser to make the video player more accessible.

1:54 ‘An unprecedented challenge to Putin’s authority’

“And of course, the army, which has suffered nearly 300,000 dead, casualties and desertions, will not be able to avoid defamation and friction between leadership over why and how, in fact, who tells the truth and who doesn’t.

“And you know, Prigozhin made that clear as a free agent.”

U.S. President Joe Biden shortly after said that Putin was an important leader that “there is no excuse” for blaming the insurrection on the West or NATO.

“We made it clear that we were not involved,” the president said. “We have nothing to do with it.”

“It was part of the struggle within the Russian system.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/liz-truss-calls-for-uk-to-have-plan-if-russia-collapses-after-wagner-mutiny-12910004 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos