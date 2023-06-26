British village celebrates 80th anniversary of US Army’s fight against racism





BAMBER BRIDGE, England The village of Bamber Bridge in northwest England is proud of the blow dealt to racism in the US military during World War II.

When an all-black truck regiment was stationed there, the locals refused to accept the entrenched segregation in the U.S. military. Ignoring pressure from British and American authorities, pubs welcomed GIs, local women chatted and danced with them, and English soldiers drank alongside men they saw as allies in the war.

But simmering tensions between black soldiers and white military police exploded on June 24, 1943, when an argument outside a pub escalated into a night of gunfire. Private William Crossland was killed and dozens of soldiers from the truck regiment were court-martialed. When Crosslands’ niece learned of the circumstances of her uncle’s death, she called for a new inquest to find out how he died.

The community has chosen to focus on its stance against segregation as it commemorates the 80th anniversary of what is now known as the Battle of Bamber Bridge and America re-evaluates its past treatment of black men and women in the armed forces.

It’s a sense of pride that there was no bigotry towards (the soldiers), said Valerie Fell, who was just 2 in 1943 but whose family ran Ye Olde Hob Inn, the pub to the 400 year old thatched roof where the conflict began. They deserved respect for the uniform they wore.

Export segregation

Black soldiers made up about 10% of American troops in Britain during the war. Serving in separate units led by white officers, most were relegated to non-combat roles such as driving trucks. US authorities have tried to extend these policies beyond their bases, asking pubs and restaurants to segregate races.

A general view shows the Ye Olde Hob Inn in Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Jon Super/AP)

Bamber Bridge, then home to around 6,800 people, was not the only place to resist. In a country then almost entirely white, there was no tradition of segregation.

What’s different is the desire of local people to preserve their history, said Alan Rice, co-director of the Institute for Black Atlantic Research at the University of Central Lancashire.

If you’re fighting fascism, what those people were, it’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous, for the US military to encourage a form of fascist segregation, Rice said.

Clinton Smith, leader of the black history group in nearby Preston, wants people to take a closer look at what happened. History simply cannot be allowed to wither on the vine.

The Battle of the Bamber Bridge

Despite their friendships with the GIs, the villagers could not prevent the violence when black soldiers, frustrated with their treatment and angry at the race riots in Detroit, clashed with military police armed with batons and handguns .

On that hot June night, Private Eugene Nunn was sitting in the Hob Inn bar when a white military police officer threatened to arrest him for wearing the wrong uniform. British soldiers and civilians intervened.

Everyone said: leave him alone. He just wants a drink. It’s a hot day,’ Fell said of her mother’s story. People just didn’t understand this wickedness.

When Nunn left the pub, the police were waiting. Spirits soared. A bottle crashed into the windshield of the police Jeep. Things escalated and it wasn’t until 4 a.m. that order was restored.

Military authorities have called for harsh sentences 37 black soldiers have been charged with mutiny, rioting and illegal possession of weapons. Thirty of them were sentenced to terms ranging from three to fifteen years in prison, accompanied by loss of pay and dishonorable dismissals. As the allies prepared for D-Day, many had their sentences cut short so they could be sent back to the war effort.

While the court-martial criticized the white officers for their lack of leadership, there are no records indicating that they or the military police were disciplined.

Long time change

Ken Werrell, a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and retired history professor at Radford University in Virginia, studied the proceedings and reviewed military records for an article published in 1975. He told the Associated Press that black soldiers were being mistreated.

An Air Training Corps building is seen at Bamber Bridge near Preston, England, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. The building is the last remaining part of a base where black troops were stationed in the city during World War II world and where what is now known as The Battle of Bamber Bridge erupted when, on June 24, 1943, white military police officers clashed with black soldiers enjoying a night out at a local pub. (Jon Super/AP)

But the larger story is that senior generals, focused on improving morale and performance, quickly ordered changes in the treatment of black troops. Many officers commanding black units were replaced and the army deployed more mixed police patrols.

The Bamber Bridge case was more than just a minor World War II incident, Werrell wrote. It was one of many incidents in the ongoing black and American crusade for freedom.

President Harry Truman in 1948 ordered an end to segregation in the military, although this took years to be fully realized. Lloyd Austin, a black man and retired Army four-star general, is now Secretary of Defense.

That progress was too late for Crossland, a former railroad worker who was 25 when he died. Court-martial evidence only indicated that he was found seriously injured, with a bullet near his heart. Officers said they believe he was caught in the crossfire between two groups of black soldiers.

Reassess the story

Nancy Croslan Adkins, the daughter of one of the Williams brothers, said she was never told the circumstances of her uncle’s death. The family later changed the spelling of his surname.

Adkins, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, wants to know more about what happened.

Having faced direct discrimination myself entering the North Carolina school system and the racial injustice my parents faced, I would love an investigation, she said.

Aaron Snipe, the spokesman for the US Embassy in London, said he could not prejudge any military decision, but President Joe Bidens’ administration has shown a willingness to right past wrongs .

Earlier this month, the US Navy issued a formal apology to the families of 15 black sailors who were dishonorably discharged in 1940 after complaining they were made to wait tables.

Snipe, meanwhile, will pay tribute to the people of Bamber Bridge at an event to mark the anniversary.

Part of that story is about their reluctance to accept segregation orders or regulations that have been imposed on them, he said. They pushed back.

Associated Press writer Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia, and researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

