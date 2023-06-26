‘June monsoon’ hits Britain with thunderstorms, triggering flash floods





The Atlantic Weather System warned that thunderstorms were possible across the UK this afternoon, and Britons should be prepared for flash flooding.

His set for the “June Monsoon” to hit today brings dramatic changes in weather conditions across the country.

As heat waves rise up to 32 degrees across the country, meteorologists are warning that warm summer weather will soon be lifted with sudden heavy rain.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued two yellow weather alerts for thunderstorms today, with Britons told to prepare for “destruction and localized flooding”.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for thunderstorms.

metro office

“There is a slight possibility that power outages may occur and other services to some homes and businesses may be lost,” he added.

“Flooding, lightning, large hail or high winds are unlikely to cause rapid flooding of homes and businesses, with damage to some buildings and temporary outdoor structures.”

Warning covers Northern Ireland, North East England and Scotland.

Meanwhile, forecasters at NetWeather have placed a “severe thunderstorm watch” for the UK.

UK issues ‘severe thunderstorm watch’

netweather

Terry Scholey said, “Western areas will be cooler and fresher throughout the day as the Atlantic system moves in.

“These shifts mark the start of an important outlier, the June westerly monsoon, as these winds can often set the prevailing weather patterns for the rest of summer.”

“It was a ‘hot’ night, with the thermometer not dropping much below 20C in places,” he said. “But most areas are starting well with some sunshine and dry except for the odd shower in East Scotland.

“In parts of East Anglia and the southeast, it will get very warm or hot and ‘gooey’, reaching ‘suffocating’ temperatures of 30-32C, more commonly 26-29C.

“The heat will ‘trigger’ several showers throughout the afternoon, mainly to the east of the Pennines and across eastern Scotland. Parts north of the Wash will ‘trigger’ several hail thunderstorms and localized heavy rain that could cause ‘flash’ flooding. However, rainfall will fluctuate with very little rain in much of the south and southeast.

“Winds from the south or southeast will gust near the storm and ‘turn’ from west to west will herald the arrival of cooler, balmy weather.

“A severe thunderstorm advisory has been issued today.

“Showers and storms across the east and northeast will clear into the North Sea after dark, leaving clear skies overnight.”

According to the Met Office, heavy rain is expected to keep Britain feeling “fresh” over the next week, with a mix of sun and rain expected over the next few days.

The National Weather Service added that there will be a “changable period” of weather later this week, with “a spell of rain across the UK”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/weather/uk-weather-warnings-june-monsoon-thunderstorms-flash-flooding The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos