



Thunderstorms and inclement weather on the US East Coast have caused major delays for thousands of travelers. The weather forced airports in Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York and Atlanta to halt the majority of their inbound flights. Along with this, problems with communications systems in the Washington DC area have forced additional flights to be grounded in the area.

Significant weather on the East Coast

As of 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) has issued ground stops at a large number of airports on the East Coast of the United States. At this time, Harstfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), and Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan Airport (DTW) still had active ground stops, especially due to storms.

Other major airports were blocked with ground stops that had been issued earlier in the afternoon. This eventually led to a backup that would force ground delays to many other East Coast airports by 8:00 p.m. EST. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and even Miami International Airport (MIA) were affected by ground delays at that time. According to FlightAware, 41% of flights out of Newark were delayed and nearly 50% of flights out of LaGuardia were delayed.

Photo: Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

Additionally, 32% of flights arriving in Newark were delayed and 15% of flights to LaGuardia were delayed. Newark was facing a departure delay of more than 30 minutes, but still a 60-minute arrival delay at 8:00 p.m. EST. LaGuardia was only facing a 30-minute starting delay at that time. The airport released a statement regarding the delays, saying:

“Weather conditions have caused flight disruptions at LGA airport. Check with your airline to determine your flight status.”

Many airlines that frequent the North East have suffered delays and even cancellations. United Airlines was the worst affected airline in the region, where it saw 1,035 flights experience some type of delay. That’s 36% of his thefts. Republic Airlines, which operates services as American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, has seen more than 30% of its flights delayed and 18% of its flights canceled. JetBlue saw the largest percentage of its flights delayed, where over 50% of its flights were delayed. These are 531 of the airline’s flights.

Additional delays in the Washington DC area

In addition to the significant number of weather-related delays on the U.S. East Coast, DC-area airports were affected by communications system issues that resulted in additional flights being grounded . The FAA announced that it had suspended departures from DC-area airports due to the issue being repaired around 6:30 p.m. EST. The main problem was found in the Potomac Terminal’s radar approach control facility, which was forced to switch to a backup system.

Photo: Kit Leong | Shutterstock

Airports affected included Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA), Dulles International Airport (IAD), Thurgood Marshal Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI), and other airports in Richmond, Virginia, in Baltimore, Maryland. Flights from New York and flights from affected airports were to continue. Additional flights from across the United States were allowed to resume arriving around 7:00 p.m. EST.

