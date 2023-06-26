Millions are on the brink of bankruptcy.





British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted shortly after the BOE rate hike that the government’s task to halve inflation to 5 per cent by the end of the year has recently become more difficult.

WPA pool | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Pressure is mounting on the UK government to do more to help struggling households, and Britain’s shadow finance minister has warned of “mortgage catastrophe” as millions face bankruptcy.

Last week the Bank of England raised rates by 50 basis points to 5%, a bigger hike than many expected. The BOE’s 13th consecutive rate hike brings the benchmark rate to its highest level since 2008.

The surprise move designed to keep inflation down will affect millions of homeowners as many mortgage rates in the UK are directly tied to the central bank’s base rate. Tenants may also see their payments increase as buying landlords pass on higher mortgage payments.

A study by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research, a leading independent think tank, predicts that 1.2 million UK households (4% of households nationwide) will run out of savings by the end of the year due to the BOE’s recent rate hike. I did. higher mortgage payments.

NIESR said last week that the biggest impact would be in Wales and north-east England, with the share of bankrupt households at nearly 30 per cent (about 7.8 million).

“If interest rates rise to 5%, millions of households with mortgages will face bankruptcy,” said NIESR economist Max Mosley. “No lender would expect households to withstand a shock of this magnitude, so neither should the government.”

Credit score and grace period

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met with leading banks and building societies on Friday to discuss the UK’s deepening mortgage crisis.

Hunt said on Friday that he had agreed to three measures with banks, mortgage lenders and the FCA, including a promise that temporary changes to mortgage terms and discussions with lenders would not affect consumers’ credit scores.

The minister also said lenders agreed to a 12-month grace period before foreclosures without consent for those at risk of losing their homes.

The Resolution Foundation says that based on current market prices, households that refinance in 2024 are poised to see an average annual mortgage charge rise of about $3,813 or more.

Christopher Furlong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

“These measures should provide comfort to those anxious about higher interest rates and support those in need.” Hunt said.

“We will not budge our resolve, knowing that eliminating high inflation from our economy is ultimately the only way to ease the strain on household finances and businesses,” he added.

Rachel Reeves, shadow finance minister for the opposition Labor Party, criticized what she described as the government’s “chaotic approach” to the mortgage crisis.

“Unlike this government, Labor will not stand by as millions face the Tories-created mortgage catastrophe on Downing Street,” Reeves said on Twitter Thursday.

Many mortgage problems are coming, many of which will arrive ahead of the 2024 election.

Thorsten Bell

Chairman of the Resolution Foundation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak admitted shortly after the BOE rate hike that the government’s task to halve inflation to 5 per cent by the end of the year has become more difficult.

“I always said this would be difficult and obviously it has been more difficult in the past few months, but it is important that we do it,” Sunak said at The Times CEO Summit on Thursday.

“The government will stick to the plan and stick to it,” he added.

‘A lot of mortgage pain is coming’

BOE Governor Andrew Bailey stubbornly said a rate hike was necessary Thursday to continue the fight against high inflation.

According to official figures released ahead of the BOE meeting, annualized inflation rose by 8.7% in May, beating expectations. That means consumer prices are well above the BOE’s 2% target.

“I know it’s difficult that a lot of people with mortgages or loans will understandably worry about what this means to them,” said Bailey. “But if we don’t raise interest rates now, it could get worse later.”

The Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on the challenges facing low- and middle-income households, warned that despite recent interest rate hikes, the problems for borrowers are not over.

Current market prices suggest that households refinancing in 2024 will be poised to see an average annual mortgage charge rise of about $3,000 ($3,813) or more, he says.

“There are a lot of mortgage problems emerging, and many of them will arrive ahead of the 2024 election,” said Torsten Bell, CEO of the Resolution Foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/26/uk-mortgage-crisis-millions-pushed-toward-the-brink-of-insolvency.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos