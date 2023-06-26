House censorship boosts Schiff’s U.S. Senate campaign





In summary

When the House of Representatives voted last week to censure Rep. Adam Schiff for his investigations into former President Donald Trump, it gave Schiff a big boost in his pursuit of a U.S. Senate seat.

Rep. Adam Schiff is expected to plant a big wet kiss on Kevin McCarthy for giving Schiffs’ campaign for the U.S. Senate a boost.

McCarthy, the Republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, presided over a 213-209 vote last week to censure Schiff for his strenuous efforts to investigate and even impeach former President Donald Trump when Democrats controlled the House.

Adam Schiff has launched an all-out political campaign built on baseless distortions against a sitting US president, Florida Congresswoman Anna Luna, the godmother of censorship, said. She accused him of engaging in lies, misrepresentations and misuse of sensitive information as he sought to uncover links between Trump and Russia.

An earlier version of Lunas’s censorship resolution would have fined Schiff millions of dollars, but McCarthy and other executives balked at the measure, forcing Luna to remove the fine before grounding the measure. .

Schiff responded in kind after the vote.

To my fellow Republicans who introduced this resolution: Thank you, Schiff said. You honor me with your enmity. You flatter me with that lie. You who are the authors of a big lie about the last election, you must condemn the truth tellers, and I stand proudly before you.

.wp-block-group__inner-container > :last-child{margin-top: 0;}.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline > .wp-block-group__inner-container{display: grid ;grid-template-columns: 1fr 70px;grid-template-rows: repeat(3,min-content);grid-auto-flow: row;align-items: center;row-gap: 16px;column-gap: 16px ;}@media screen and (min-width: 780px){.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline .cm-icon{grid-row-start: 1;grid-column-start: 2 ;min-width: 70px;}.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline > .wp-block-group__inner-container > :last-child{grid-row: span 2 ;grid-column: span 2;margin-top: 0px;}.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline .cm-icon{max-width: 70px;margin-left: 0px;}}@media screen and ( max-width: 600px){.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline .cm-icon{max-width: 55px;}.cm-cta.cm-cta-inline .gform_button{max- width: 117px;}.cm-cta.grid-3-2.cm-cta-inline > .wp-block-group__inner-container{grid-template-columns: auto 55px;}}]]> Dan keep government transparent Dedicated to Transparency Dan Walters brings his passion for government transparency to issues that affect Californians. Get an overview of its columns. Dan Walters brings transparency to government. Get his columns every week.

Donald Trump is indicted for actions that compromise our national security and McCarthy would spend the nations time on small political rewards, thinking he can censure or condemn Trump’s opposition into submission, Schiff added. But I won’t give in. Not an inch.

Referring to Lunas’ earlier version that could have imposed the hefty fine, Schiff joked that the Republicans might as well win $160 million. You will never prevent me from doing my duty.

Not only has censorship graced me with your enmity, as Schiff sang, but it has given him a powerful new talking point as he seeks to succeed US Senator Dianne Feinstein in next year’s election. .

Having been such a thorn in Trump’s side that he won a rare no-confidence vote, Schiff can make the case to Democratic voters that he’s exactly the kind of deep-blue political warrior California should have in the Senate.

The censure measure also directs the House Ethics Committee to investigate Schiffs’ conduct while investigating Trump, giving him even more opportunities to restore his status as an anti-Trump stalwart.

Schiff, who represents a congressional district in Los Angeles County, will face at least two House colleagues in the duel for the seat Feinstein is giving up after three decades in the Senate, Orange counties Katie Porter and Barbara Lee of Oakland , and none have established favorite status.

Early polls have Schiff and Porter as teenagers among potential voters and Lee trailing. Schiff, however, is well ahead of the two in fundraising after Porter spent more than $25 million last year to win a close-knit re-election battle.

Although there are few apparent ideological differences between the three, Schiff is seen as more centrist than his rivals, despite his anti-Trump crusade. Porter is a protege of Senator Elizabeth Warren’s economic populism, while longtime Lee is an icon on the left for her staunch anti-war stances.

Above the three-way duel is the possibility that Feinstein, who turned 90 this month and has significant physical and mental health issues, may not complete the remaining 18 months of his term.

If there is a vacancy, Governor Gavin Newsom would appoint a successor to fill Feinstein’s term. He said he would appoint a black woman to any vacancy and Lee would qualify, but giving her the seat in the middle of a campaign would be politically tricky.

I support CalMatters because it is essential to preserve our freedom of expression.

Olena, San Jose

Featured Member of CalMatters

Members make our mission possible.

div{flex-basis: unset!important;flex-grow: 1!important;}.single-post.cm-cta h6{text-align: left;}.cm-cta.cm-cta-center-col{align -items: center!important;}.cm-cta.primary-cols.wp-block-columns{gap: 40px;}@media screen and (max-width: 782px){.cm-cta.wp-block-button .btn-light .wp-block-button__link{padding: 7px;font-size: 14px;line-height: 16px;}div.cm-cta{padding: 20px;}.cm-cta h6{text-align: left ;}.cm-cta .primary-cols.wp-block-columns,.cm-cta .cm-cta-center-col.is-not-stacked-on-mobile{gap: 16px;}.cm-cta . btn-col{flex-basis: 92px!important;}.cm-cta.btn-02-detail-05{font-size: 12px;line-height: 16px;}.cm-cta.mob-p-12{ padding: 12px ;}}]]>

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://calmatters.org/commentary/2023/06/house-censure-schiff-senate-campaign/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos