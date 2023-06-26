What will happen to Cineworld cinemas after the UK government?





The move is part of a restructuring plan to wipe out shareholders.

The world’s second-largest cinema chain said it would file for administration of a London-listed company in July and would see the company’s shares suspended.

However, it stressed that the move would not affect the holding company’s UK operations, as cinemas remain open as usual.

There are 128 cinemas across the UK and Ireland, including a flagship theater in Warrington within the Times Square leisure complex.

Cineworld opened its impressive Times Square cinema in December 2019, and Warrington Guardian readers said when news of Cineworld’s financial troubles first broke, the idea of ​​a possible closure would be a blow to the town.

One person said: What a shame. It was never full every time we went in and it is a very good cinema. It would be disappointing to see it up close. It was nice to have a cinema in the city center again.

Another comment: It’s a very convenient and easily accessible cracking cinema. If it closes within two years of opening, it will be a huge blow to the area.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last year after being weighed down by massive debt and smaller-than-expected audience numbers.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse brand, is pushing ahead with plans to restructure about $5 billion ($3.9 billion) of debt to help it get out of bankruptcy.

It aims to reduce debt by about $4.53 billion ($3.6 billion) with plans to raise $800 million ($628 million) through a capital increase.

There was also a plan to secure $1.46 billion ($1.1 billion) of new debt.

A restructuring plan was set to remove the film chain’s shareholders to support its lenders and creditors.

Cineworld said: Cineworld continues to operate its global business and cinemas as usual without disruption and will not be affected by Cineworld Group plc’s incorporation into management.

The group and brands worldwide including Regal, Cinema City, Picturehouse and Planet continue to welcome customers into cinemas as usual.

The group will continue to honor the terms of all existing customer membership programs, including Regal Unlimited and Regal Crown Club in the US and Cineworld Unlimited in the UK.

The company’s stock has already plummeted nearly 99% in the past five years after being hit hard by the pandemic and shutting down some sites.

In April, the group also scrapped plans to sell the business outside the UK, US and Ireland after potential bidders failed to meet the values ​​Cineworlds lenders were looking for.

We hope to get out of bankruptcy protection in July after receiving support for an overhaul from most lenders.

