The US Senate wants to curb AI. good luck with that





While negotiations began with Young and Schumer, they didn’t end there. Instead, the pair heard feedback from other congressional committees and incorporated it into the final package.

It was the greatest use I’ve seen of the committee process since I’ve been in Congress, and I think it has an opportunity to be even more inclusive, Young says. Senator Schumer and I started with the legislation, but then we drew heavily from various relevant committees. I think this effort will be even more decentralized.

While many senators will introduce their own AI measures, Young says the bipartisan effort is meant to get lawmakers on the same page.

So some of us may have bills, but the real focus here will be to gather ideas from others, so I think it will be more committee-focused, Young says.

Schumers’ Democratic partner in the AI ​​talks is Heinrich, the Democrat from New Mexico, who says the closed-door meetings in the Senate are aimed at bolstering longstanding Senate committees.

I think we’re currently encouraging everyone through the normal processes, says Heinrich. Different committees will have very different skills.

And there are a lot of committees and a lot of AI issues to solve. For example, the Judiciary Committee will deal with copyright issues, the Armed Services Committee will deal with issues of War, Peace and Nuclear Armageddon (concerns raised by Sen. Ed Markey, a Democrat from Massachusetts). And the education committee will manage the potential impact of AI on public education.

Lawmakers and their staff also need to look at current laws to see which are working and which need a reboot, like copyright law in the age of AI. Part of that, the existing law is adequate, and in other places it isn’t, Heinrich says.

Count the reviews

For now, the AI ​​talks have largely remained above the partisan fray. Last week, a bipartisan, bicameral group unveiled a new proposal to erect a National Commission on AI comprising 10 Democrats and 10 Republicans to address AI in a more even-handed way than we expected from Congress. . Even so, pro-industry critics are beginning to express concern over what they see as a rush for regulation.

Putting the federal government in charge of granular AI development is a sure strategy to ensure China beats us in every way in AI development and that would be catastrophic, Sen. Ted Cruz said.

Cruz is the top Republican on the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, which has extensive jurisdiction over the economy. The young senator from Texas worries that Congress is overtaking and crushing innovation in the name of digital protectionism.

I think it’s reckless. Very few members of Congress have any idea what AI is, let alone how to regulate it. There’s no doubt there are risks and risks that need to be taken seriously, but there are also huge potentials for productivity gains. And the last thing we want to do is turn technology innovation into the motor vehicle department, says Cruz.

Like his 99 colleagues, Cruz will have his say in due time. While the bipartisan AI Task Force is not focused on producing a massive, catch-all AI bill, its members know that such legislation could be the end result, in the stride of the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.

If that happens, it will be legislation like the Senate has never seen, in part because AI seems to be all-encompassing.

It’s gonna be big. It’s going to be big, and we’re hoping all relevant committees do the hard work to figure out where these things are, Heinrich says. Hopefully we can be on the same page on a number of these things and then put them together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/us-ai-regulation-congress-briefings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos