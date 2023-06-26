UK delays pandemic plans as no-deal Brexit approaches, investigation finds | Corona inquiry





Ministers were aware that even a moderate pandemic in 2016 would overwhelm the system and government emergency response functions would be overwhelmed very quickly by a major disease outbreak, the UK Covid-19 public inquiry heard.

A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Department of Health and Human Services, which included Executive Secretary Sir Chris Wormald and then-Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies, drew thousands of people, newly released documents.

However, Emma Reed, an official in charge of emergency preparedness and health protection at DHSC, later said she hadn’t discussed quarantine with me and hadn’t discussed tracking with me.

At the start of the third week of an investigation into the UK’s preparedness for a pandemic that has claimed more than 220,000 lives, Reed, who was in charge of Health Systems Emergency Preparedness in February 2018, said he was aware of the risks: system overload.

However, the investigation heard how some attempts to harden the system were put on hold. In 2016, ministers delayed a decision to fund advanced quarantine facilities, documents show. Meanwhile, with a no-deal Brexit imminent in November 2019, the government has lowered the priority of major projects to prepare for the impending pandemic.

In July 2018, the investigation also heard that Secretary of Health Matt Hancock requested emergency preparedness briefing notes when he took office. He had heard of plans to dispose of an additional 800,000 corpses in the event of a flu pandemic, the memo said.

But there was no mention of the fact that Exercise Cygnus, a large-scale government-wide flu pandemic exercise in 2016, found that the UK’s pandemic preparedness, response planning and capacity were not sufficient to deal with a serious outbreak. Hancock is due to give evidence on Tuesday.

As of June 2020, only 8 of the 22 work streams based on Cygnus recommendations have been completed. DHSC’s Pandemic Preparedness Committee did not sit at all between November 2018 and November 2019 due to the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Meanwhile, Dame Jenny Harries, former senior official at Public Health England and current CEO of the UK Health and Security Agency, said that prior to the pandemic, PHE scientists had to undertake paid work that was not focused on strengthening broader health protection. Because it had to make up for 40% of the real budget cuts between 2014 and 2020.

She said she was trying to pedal quickly to continue generating income rather than having a vital system for the UK based on substantial subsidies that could sustain it.

Although many witnesses criticized Britain’s pandemic planning for groupthink centered around the flu, Harries defended the strategy. She said she would go the same way today, but she acknowledged that her plans for mutations, such as asymptomatic transmission, were lacking.

She also agreed with the agency’s assessment that social care readiness and resilience were poor in the early stages of the crisis. She said it was really difficult to get the people running the services to understand infection control and have PPE on hand for their staff, as these are primarily privately provided services.

She also supported the idea of ​​creating a resilience minister who would have to be there for the entire parliamentary session.

In other evidence, the government is accused of excluding nurses and other medical groups ahead of the pandemic, including those who worked closely with the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) outbreak in Saudi Arabia. Rosemary Gallagher, an infection prevention and control expert at the Royal College of Nursings, said the inquiry made a mistake not including nurses in the swan movement. Before Covid, governments made engagement with stakeholder organizations a lower priority, she said.

Among Reeds evidence, the investigation revealed internal DHSC documents related to a November 2019 pandemic preparedness meeting. Non-prioritized work areas at this meeting include strengthening adult social protection and community protection during a pandemic, refreshing the Public Health Communications Strategy and the 2011 Pandemic Strategy. It was accurate and up to date.

The pandemic flu strategy was Britain’s only pandemic plan and projected a possible 800,000 deaths.

My view at the time was preparing for a precedent deal-free exit rather than completing some of these tasks in a short period of time, Reed said.

Counsel for the investigation, Hugo Keith KC, challenged Reed about the precedence. Why didn’t we say we can’t stop preparing for a pandemic, he said, with a significant number of nursing home residents likely to die from a flu pandemic? She said if the pandemic was a threat, a no-deal Brexit was a real, present and credible threat.

The survey also heard from Reed that since the publication of the flu pandemic strategy in 2011, there has been no overall assessment of the pandemic preparedness strategy’s impact on inequality.

Inquiries continue.

