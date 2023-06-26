UK launches universal basic income experiment





The first pilot program to test a universal basic income (UBI) in the UK, run by think tank Autonomy, has been announced.

During the plan, lucky participants will receive £1,600 per month for two years, with no conditions on what they do with their money other than for researchers to monitor their spending and choices to understand how money affects their lives.

Meanwhile, an unlucky control sample is recruited, allowing researchers to compare the life experiences of the two groups. Of course, basic income paid to lucky participants is not really ‘universal’. Only two groups of 30 people from Jarrow in Tyneside and East Finchley in North London could get the documents.

How much will participants receive?

The experiment itself will cost the sponsor £1.15m in handouts over two years. But at this kind of level, the idea of ​​a true state-backed UBI in the UK is pie in the sky. That’s because it costs just £1 trillion or doesn’t stray too far from the government’s overall budget. In the current fiscal year 2023-2024, the Office for Budget Responsibility expects the UK government to spend £1.189 billion, or around £42,000 per household, or 46.2% of national income.

Meanwhile, £1,600 a month paid out to 52 million adults would be £998.4 billion a year. So, if the government really wanted to do that, it would have less than £200 billion to spend on everything else. Even assuming that this level of UBI replaces all working-age benefits, state pensions and individual income tax allowances, it would still require a net cost of £600bn.

What’s the point of the trial?

The concept of UBI is that it usually meets people’s basic needs, but according to Autonomy, this higher monthly figure means how receiving a guaranteed amount each month will affect the mental and physical health of beneficiaries, and they choose whether to work or not.

“Given the turmoil of climate change, technological disruption, and industrial transitions ahead, our society will demand some form of basic income for years to come,” says Will Stronge, research director at Autonomy. “This is why building the evidence base and engaging the public is so important right now.” Skeptics might argue that his plans are far too unrealistic. Recipients get their money, but they don’t suffer the huge tax hikes needed to finance an actual basic income.

What is the thinking behind UBI?

The concept of a basic income, which provides every citizen with a guaranteed income to meet their basic needs, undoubtedly has its roots in the writings of Sir Thomas More, who describes a similar story in his book Utopia (1516). In the late 18th century, Thomas Paine argued that mass closures of common lands meant the need for some kind of basic income.

“The pristine and undeveloped land is the common property of mankind,” wrote Paine. Since private land ownership inevitably deprives others of their “natural heritage,” others must be compensated in the form of perpetual endowments. This idea was developed in the 19th century, notably by the utopian socialist Charles Fourier, and in the 20th century mostly by leftist thinkers.

Is that a left wing idea?

This isn’t always the case. Left liberals who favor basic income emphasize its role in fighting poverty and promoting equality. Left-leaning economists such as Paul Krugman argued that the financial crisis demonstrated a turning point in favor of capital and unfavorable to labor in that a basic income was needed to rebalance.

Similar arguments have been made about how to respond to the rise of automation. But “right-wing” economists like Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman also argued for a version of a basic income. Hayek believed that a minimum income guarantee was necessary to maintain social solidarity in a complex modern society.

What about economic arguments?

In general, conservatives and economic liberals have supported basic income on the grounds of efficiency, simplicity, and personal freedom. The idea is that a single universal payment can overcome the deadly complexities of the modern welfare state and hack all the false “benefit traps” that get in the way of working and saving.

This was the basis for support for what Milton Friedman termed “negative income tax.” Friedman suggested that households would either receive assistance from the government (“minus tax”) or pay personal taxes, but not both. An ideal, non-transfer capitalist society.

Are there any countries that have adopted UBI?

The arguments against basic income are summarized as follows. Universal payments exacerbate inequality when the amount covered is not enough to live on. Or if you have enough to live on, the country can’t afford it.

There have been dozens of trials planned to hit this circle in countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Kenya, Iran, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Namibia, India, South Africa, China and Japan.

The pandemic has increased interest in the idea and sparked new trials, but the only large-scale randomized controlled trial conducted nationally to date was conducted in Finland in 2017 with 2,000 people over a two-year period. You are not obligated to look for work during that time, and your monthly salary (£490) will not be reduced if you do.

A post- analysis and comparison with a control group found that a basic income was not very helpful in incentivizing people to work. However, the extra income improved their mental well-being, self-confidence and life satisfaction. It turns out that giving people free money makes them a little happier. Who would have thought this would happen?

