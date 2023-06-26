Garciga is set to be the US Army’s next chief information officer





Editor’s note: This article was updated at 2:50 p.m. June 26 to include comments from the U.S. military.

WASHINGTON Leonel Garciga, the US Army’s newest senior intelligence technology officer, will be the next civilian director of information services, C4ISRNET and Army Times have learned.

Garciga is expected to take the job in mid-July. He will succeed Raj Iyer, who after nearly three years as CIO has joined the private sector, according to an internal announcement. The position has been vacant for months now.

An Army spokesperson said June 26 that Garciga will lead the Army’s technology transformation efforts, ensuring the effective management and use of information systems throughout the organization.

Having led the Army’s Intelligence Community CIO for four years, Garciga has extensive experience in developing innovative solutions and driving digital advancements that will play a pivotal role in improving the capabilities of the Army. armed in an increasingly complex and rapidly changing digital landscape, the spokesperson said in a statement. .

Garciga did not immediately respond to a social media post seeking comment.

Garciga currently serves as the Director of Information Management with the Army’s G-2 Intelligence Directorate, where he oversees the services implementation of Revamped Information and Data Practices. of the intelligence community. He has held this position since early 2019.

His next position will be a step up: As CIO, Garciga will oversee an information technology portfolio totaling billions of dollars, including hundreds of millions for cloud computing and its adoption in fiscal year 2023.

The military, the largest military service, is pushing what it calls digital transformation, the gradual introduction of new technologies, connectivity and online techniques. Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth said force-wide digital proficiency was her No. 2 goal.

Prior to taking the technical reins at G-2, Garciga spent more than seven years with the Department of Defense’s Improvised Explosive Devices Research Department. Garciga was also a Navy enlisted submariner and a graduate of the Naval Nuclear Power School.

