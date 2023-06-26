



It is impossible for Britain to airlift its citizens from Russia on a large scale, but the British government is planning all scenarios after pulling out of the brink of civil war, the British foreign secretary said.

James Cleverly said he could not yet give an exact figure for the number of British nationals in Russia.

As he gave updates to Parliament, Cleverly pushed for the creation of a register of British nationals in case they needed to be evacuated.

Concerns about their predicament arose after Wagner Group mercenaries appeared to have marched into Moscow in defiance of Vladimir Putin’s leadership. This concern is also believed to be the reason for convening the British government’s Cobra Emergency Response Committee on Thursday.

Addressing MPs on Monday, Cleverley responded to a request from Alicia Kearns, head of a special foreign affairs committee, who demanded the government create a list of British nationals in Russia.

Of course, we review our scenario plans to make sure we can respond to whatever happens. But since we don’t force British nationals to register with the embassy, ​​it’s impossible to give exact figures, he said.

He reiterated UK travel advice that had been in place for years on travel across Russia and said British citizens should consider leaving unless their presence is absolutely necessary.

But he told Kearns that Britain’s ability to conduct a raid would be severely limited, and probably impossible, as Britain descended into civil war when British forces landed in Sudan earlier this year.

Cleverly chose its words carefully when it came to the question of potential regime change in Russia, responding more broadly to events in Ukraine and Russia last week.

Prigozhin’s rebellion is an unprecedented challenge to Putin, the British Foreign Secretary video says.

“The question of Russian leadership is a question for the Russian people, but now they will see how badly they have been guided,” he said.

He also urged former Prime Minister Liz Truss to come up with a plan in case Russia collapses and to ensure that Ukraine’s NATO accession is expedited at the upcoming NATO summit in Lithuania.

He told her that no matter how long her membership in NATO took, it was time to quit.

As for the Labor Party, Foreign Minister David Lammy reiterated that all sides in the House of Commons will support Ukraine in the long run, and whether Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder and leader of the Wagner Group, will now disappear into obscurity or his existence will cease. Potentially Belarus could pose a new threat to Ukraine from that direction.

Cleverly has made it clear that from the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, any action by Belarus to intervene in the conflict will be severely impacted by Britain, and a sanctions package is also in place in relation to Russia’s allies.

