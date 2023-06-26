Shein to take a significant share of the US market. These companies will do the most harm





Some big U.S. retailers could struggle as Chinese e-commerce company Shein gains traction in the country, UBS warned. Shein’s latest fundraising campaign put the company at a valuation of $66 billion, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The Journal also reported that the Chinese fast fashion company made $23 billion in revenue last year and expects to increase that figure by 40% this year. Last year’s net profit was $800 million. “Investors are asking if SHEIN’s momentum can continue and what impact it will have on the U.S. softline industry,” UBS analyst Jay Sole said in a note to clients. “We believe SHEIN’s momentum will continue and the company could take significant market share from US Softlines companies. SHEIN’s rise over the past 4 years is another reason why we have a bearish view on the stock. Softlines.” The retailer is privately owned, although some news outlets have reported potential delays for an initial public offering. Either way, the company’s surge among US consumers may be bad news for publicly traded US retailers who risk losing market share. The Rise of Shein Some investors believed Shein gained popularity solely because it offered products at lower prices than its competitors, Sole said. But also worth noting is the connection with consumers through in-person marketing events in the US, which he says helped build a “community” around the e-commerce brand. One piece of evidence showing that the community is social media. Shein has the most followers on TikTok of any clothing retail company. He also has the third highest number of followers on Instagram within this group and had the most likes on the platform in May. Monthly data from UBS also shows its growing momentum among American women, Sole said. Just 0.6% of nearly 4,000 women surveyed in June 2020 said they buy most women’s clothing from Shein. This percentage rose to 2.5% in June 2022 and hit 4%, a new high, this month. Sole noted that the growth is taking place even as the economy has reopened, showing little effect of the return to in-person shopping on the all-digital business. Elsewhere, UBS data showed Shein was the second most downloaded shopping app in the US over the past month behind Temu.com. It was the top download in four of the other 10 countries tracked. Shein was also the most searched retailer in the United States, with searches up 29% in May when considering annualized increases on a two-year basis. This typical Shein customer is important, Sole said. The customer spends $100 per month on women’s clothing, which is 60% more than the average consumer spends on women’s clothing. They are generally seen as more frequent shoppers for online and in-person channels, although Shein customers tend to spend a larger share online. Another driving force behind Shein’s claim is her focus on fashion. At Shein, 44% of shoppers agree that new trends and styles are important to them, while only 22% of all American adults say so. Shein shoppers are also more likely to care about the brand than the average US consumer. Nearly a quarter of these Shein shoppers said sales are not important to them, which is above average. This may signal that factors such as product assortment, marketing, and supply chain, and not just price, are also affecting sentiment. Still, Sole noted that the Shein shopper tends to be younger and have a slightly below-average income compared to the average American adult consumer. These customers have primary goals other than a retailer’s values, which is particularly relevant when looking at Shein given criticism of its business practices. A House report released last week said Shein and Temu violated US customs law and evaded human rights reviews. UBS’s survey of 8,000 shoppers found that the top three reasons women buy clothes from preferred retailers were price, selection and quality. By comparison, the options “environmentally friendly business”, “socially responsible business” and “ethical business practices” ranked 29th, 30th and 32nd respectively. Retail reverberations Shein’s growth in the United States could weigh on sales at other retailers, Sole said. Although he made no official stock picks, he pointed to UBS research showing which companies have the most overlap with Shein. Among typical apparel retailers, Shein shoppers in the past three months were most likely to also shop at TJX Companies’ TJ Maxx during that time. In total, three out of 10 shoppers who said they used Shein also said they went to TJ Maxx, which is known for its discount prices. A few public retailers had an overlap between 20% and 30%: Victoria’s Secret, Macy’s, Old Navy by Gap Inc., Kohl’s, Ross and American Eagle. H&M and Goodwill also made the list. All seven stocks on this list have underperformed the broader market this year, with only TJX Companies up year-to-date. But all should rebound according to analysts over the next 12 months. There is also significant overlap with other retail companies that don’t specialize in apparel, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target. On the other hand, Express and Nordstrom’s discount chain called Rack had the lowest overlap with Shein customers on Sole’s 10% list. Gap’s eponymous brand and Banana Republic, which she also owns, follow closely with 11% each. CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed to this report.

