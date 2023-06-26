How many heatwaves will there be this summer?





Sunset on Sunday in Sheerness, Kent, when temperatures in the UK exceeded 30C. (Alami)

The National Weather Service is not ruling out more heat waves this summer.

Forecasters say there is a “higher than usual chance of heat waves” between mid- to late-July.

Sunday was the joint hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 32.2C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire.

This coincided with the previous high on June 10 in Chertsey, Surrey.

On July 19 last year, Conningsby recorded the highest ever temperature in the UK, 40.3 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures are expected to cool down earlier this week and some showers are forecast, but temperatures in the southeast will stay in the low to mid 20s, with 25 degrees expected in London today.

Separately, the Weather Company reports that there could be five heat waves in the UK between now and September, the Daily Mirror reported.

On 13 June, the National Weather Service officially declared a heat wave over much of the UK.

The warmest UK temperature in June. (dad)

However, the Weather Company said additional heatwaves could occur in early and late July, before then two more in August and one more in September.

Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told the Daily Mirror:

Overall, northern regions are more likely to see drier conditions, while southern regions are at greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

From the middle to the end of July, it can be said that there are more heat waves than usual.

The Met Office told Yahoo News UK that a three-month forecast suggests a higher than usual chance of a heatwave this summer.

The Bureau of Meteorology said in this week’s forecast that Monday will be a “bright day mixed with sunshine and showers” and that the south east of England will still be warm, with temperatures reaching the mid to low 20s.

Between June 30 and July 9, temperatures will be mostly normal or slightly above normal, with rain and showers expected in most areas, it said.

the story continues

People canoeing on the Grand Union Canal near Maida Vale in London on Sunday (PA image via Getty Images)

Temperatures are expected to be above average again from July 10 to July 24, but the Bureau of Meteorology said “confidence is low during this period.”

“Prolonged dry conditions are more likely in the north, and the risk of rain, showers or thunderstorms is greater in the south.”

Read more: UK heatwave – how hot is it?

On Sunday, the Met Office warned people to watch out for the heat as a 15-year-old girl died after being pulled from the sea on the beach of Cleethorpes in Lincolnshire on Saturday evening.

The London Fire Brigade said 10 fire engines and about 70 firefighters extinguished the Rammey Marsh grass fire in Enfield, north of the city.

A sea fog creeps in over Devon’s Torquay on Saturday. (Alami)

About 2 hectares of meadow were disembarked on Sunday afternoon.

Bureau of Meteorologist Amy Bokota said: “Because UV levels are high, make sure you stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

How to Stay Cool This Summer – Best Hot Weather Tips from Yahoo UK

– How To Request Free Water Butts As The Horsepipe Ban Approaches (Yahoo Life 3 Minutes)

– This quiet, powerful fan is an investment you won’t regret (Yahoo Life, 4 minutes)

– Can offices and schools be closed when it’s too hot to work? (Yahoo Life, 5 minutes)

– 5 ways to stay cool and safe in the UK heat wave (The Guardian, 2 minutes)

– Should the windows be left open or closed in hot weather? (Yahoo Life, 4 minutes)

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid sunlight. Avoid placing single-use barbecues in grassland areas.

What is the UK’s heat wave threshold?

According to the Met Office, a heat wave is “a prolonged period of warm weather compared to conditions expected for the region throughout the year that may be accompanied by high humidity.”

The Bureau of Meteorology said the UK’s heat threshold is a location where the daily maximum temperature records “a period of at least three consecutive days” in which it meets or exceeds the heat temperature threshold.

These thresholds vary by UK region, from 25C in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and North-West and South-West England to 27C and 28C in South-East England.

Watch: Retail sales rise unexpectedly thanks to warmer weather

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.news.yahoo.com/uk-weather-heatwaves-met-office-summer-092819218.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos