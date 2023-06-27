



The prolific U.S. shale oil and gas industry is slowing in the face of weakening commodity prices, suggesting output growth will stagnate at a time of booming demand.

Evidence of stagnant activity is mounting. A survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas showed a score of zero for business activity growth in the second quarter among some 150 oil and gas groups in its region, suggesting that any expansion had hit a wall. It was the lowest score since 2020, when a slump in oil prices during the coronavirus pandemic forced operators to cut staff and idle rigs.

On Friday, data showed the number of rigs deployed across the country fell for the eighth straight week, according to Baker Hughes, an oil services company.

Weak oil and gas prices and high costs had halted growth in oil and gas activity in the second quarter, said Michael Plante, senior research economist and adviser at the Dallas Fed.

US natural gas prices have fallen from over $6 per million British thermal units a year ago to less than $3. Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil prices, stood at around $74 a barrel on Friday, down more than a third from the same time last year.

According to HSBC, with average producers needing an oil price of $66 a barrel to break even this year, that’s barely enough for many drillers to turn a profit.

However, U.S. oil production continues to rise, driven by the prolific Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico, and could even reach a record high later this year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

But those volumes reflect drilling decisions made months ago when oil prices were higher. The drop in drilling activity since then suggests that any increase in production will be short-lived. Shale production requires more and more drilling just to keep production steady, with new production tending to come online months after wells are fracked.

As the world consumes increasing volumes of oil, any deterioration in US production growth is alarming, given that the country has been the main source of additional supply in recent years.

Among the issues weighing on the ability of shale slabs to grow are commodity prices, labor shortages, investors’ insistence on yields and growing fears that shale rocks, which have of the United States, the most dynamic producer in the world, are becoming less and less productive.

Escalating costs for everything from well casing to pressure pumping equipment are also weighing on profit margins.

Spending on everything has risen dramatically, while…prices remain low, said an executive interviewed by the Dallas Fed. It looks like the equilibrium oil price is currently around $70 a barrel. I would drill if the costs weren’t so high.

Some have pointed out that oil companies are able to produce more oil with fewer rigs. But EIA data showed a sharp drop in new oil production by rig, as production from once prolific pools declines.

You definitely have mature games, like Bakken and Eagle Ford where its genre is running its course, said Nathan Nemeth, an analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie, referring to the North Dakota and Texas pools. They are no longer really the engines of growth.

US oil production, which soared by nearly 2 million barrels per day at the height of the shale revolution between 2018 and 2019, is expected to increase by just 200,000 bpd over the next 12 months, almost all of this growth from the Permian as other basins shrink.

The number of oil and gas rigs on the ground last week fell for the eighth consecutive week, slipping to 682, leaving the count down more than 100 in the past six months.

That trend could reverse if oil prices recover in the later part of this year, analysts say, but with the threat of recession looming over the global economy, that’s far from a guaranteed outcome.

I wasn’t sure what to expect, said a respondent to the Dallas Fed survey. The highs were too high. Bass too low.

