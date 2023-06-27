What will the rest of summer look like as the UK enters its hottest June yet?





The recent sunny days culminated in the warmest day of the year so far on Sunday, seeing the hottest June yet.

Mercury rose to 32.2C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, matching this year’s record set on June 10 at Chertsey, Surrey.

This means Britain could experience its hottest June ever, dating back to 1910, before official Met Office records began.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect this summer.

First, how is this week?

After heatwave-style conditions over the past few weeks, which included wet air and the hottest day of the year, this week looks more mixed. Or you could say it’s a bit more like what we’re used to.

The sultry, humid air is gone and you feel much more refreshed.

For many, it will be much more comfortable, especially after a stuffy and warm night.

Expect showers, sometimes heavy and thunder, strong and gusty winds and a bit more clouds at times. But where there is sun, it will be pleasant and warm.

Can this June really be the hottest June ever?

Depends on how this week unfolds, but for now, we’re heading towards the warmest June on record, overtaking the historically hot June/Summer of 1976.

June 2023 is noteworthy in the Weather League table, even if this week’s temperatures are not up to expectations.

Do you know when the next heat wave might come?

At this stage, stable, warm and increasingly warm weather is likely to return from late July to August. see this space

Can we expect July to stay as hot as June?

For now, late July seems like the best time to cool off again.

By then, summer is deepening and temperatures are likely to exceed those already seen this month.

So far we’ve seen temperatures peak at just over 32C, which is substantial after a long, cooler-than-average spring.

What do you know about the rest of summer?

Long-range weather forecasting always comes with very high risks.

The latest forecasts suggest that after a period of close to average temperatures, it will become warmer towards the end of July.

At first glance, August looks good at this point too, but as wise weather forecasters will tell you from experience – never bet your own money on the weather!

