Around 6m across the US at risk of extreme weather as more than 700,000 without power | Weather in the United States





More than 700,000 Americans were without power Sunday evening, and about 6 million across the United States were at risk from extreme weather, according to CNN.

The outages were centered in the southeastern United States, where there were severe thunderstorms in the Ohio Valley as well as in Arkansas, Tennessee and Mississippi. There was a suspected tornado in Bargersville, Indiana, just south of Indianapolis.

There were also reports of large hail in northern Kentucky and southern Indiana.

At least half of the US population has faced an extreme weather warning since May 1, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS), which tracks warnings sent by the National Weather Service. About one in 10 alerts have a clear signal linking them to the climate crisis, Juan Declet-Barreto, senior social scientist for climate vulnerability at UCS, told The Guardian earlier this month. Scientists have established a clear link between the climate crisis and extreme weather events.

Last weekend, about 100,000 residents of Shreveport, Louisiana lost power as storms hit Begging Texas and moved into Louisiana. The crisis has left them facing extreme temperatures of up to 107 degrees without electricity to power air conditioning and other cooling methods.

About 50 million Americans, including residents of Arizona, Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee, have faced high alerts. the heat on Sunday. High temperatures are expected to continue through the July 4 holiday weekend.

A heat dome has settled over Mexico and parts of the southwestern United States. Heat dome is caused by warm air from the ocean being trapped in the atmosphere. On average, 702 heat-related deaths occur each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Temperatures in Texas soared above 100 degrees and contributed to the death of a man and his stepson who were hiking in Big Bend National Park. Temperatures were around 119F (48C) and son-in-law fell ill while hiking. The father died in a car accident while seeking help.

Amid these scorching temperatures, Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed new legislation last week that will prevent Austin and Dallas from implementing measures that would require construction workers to take a 10-minute break every four hours.

