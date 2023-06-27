Unconventional 2023 Toyota C-HR unveiled





This new Toyota C-HR is why we don’t get the new and stunning 4th generation Prius in the UK. The Japanese manufacturer doesn’t need a Prius here, as its second-generation C-HR family SUV has decided to cover the base British buyers are looking for.

The new ‘Coupe High-Rider’ makes a compelling case in its own right, offering full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, Toyota’s latest infotainment technology and more space and practicality than the cars it replaces. Not to mention a sharper, more prominent look.

This second-generation C-HR draws style inspiration from the latest Prius, with C-shaped LED running lights and a two-tone front bumper insert down the side. This contrasting black body color extends to the side of the car, starting behind the tailgate to reinterpret the C-HR’s trademark C-pillar twist. There’s a neat double-element rear spoiler atop the heavily sloping tailgate, and a full-width LED light bar spans the boot lid. When turned on, it will display the name ‘C-HR’.

The styling of the production-ready C-HR stays true to the design of the C-HR Prologue Concept, with sharper lines replacing the softer, more curvaceous curves of Toyota’s original, almost coupe-like compact SUV (which debuted in 2016). and hard surfaces. Featuring two-tone bodywork and C-pillar treatment, both cars have family resemblance to the Aygo X, Toyota’s smaller crossover for the city.

Unlike the previous C-HR, the new car is available with both full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The former is a familiar setup and uses a 1.8 or 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine complemented by a small battery and electric motor. Both hybrids are based on Toyota’s latest fifth-generation setup, with the 1.8 making 138bhp and the 2.0 making 195bhp. The latter will also be offered as an all-wheel drive AWD-i model with an electric motor on the rear axle, but it is said that this option will not be available in the UK.

The 1.8 and 2.0 hybrid cars accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.9 and 8.1 seconds, respectively, while the former offers an efficiency of 58.9 mpg and CO2 emissions of 103 g/km. The latter returns similar economy, but CO2 emissions start at 107g/km.

Toyota offered the C-HR as a plug-in hybrid for the first time. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder motor works with a 13.8-kWh battery pack to provide a fully electric range of 41 miles. Power is 220bhp, which is good enough for a 0-62mph time of 7.4 seconds, with claimed fuel economy and CO2 emissions of 313mpg and 43g/km. A 7kW on-board charger means the C-HR PHEV battery can be fully charged in 2.5 hours.

Toyota says the C-HR PHEV delivers a one-pedal-like driving experience thanks to a new feature called Regeneration Boost, which offers three selectable levels of brake regeneration. He also allows the car to automatically adjust the drive for maximum energy recovery as it follows the car’s navigation route. The navigation settings also include geo-fencing technology, allowing the C-HR PHEV to automatically select EV mode when entering a low-emissions zone.

Inside, the new C-HR has a heavily revised interior, including a new infotainment setup that offers a 12.3-inch digital dash (spec-specific). Once again, depending on the trim level, the main 12.3-inch infotainment screen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, as well as features such as the location of charging stations for PHEVs, and allows owners to customize the setup and interior in 64 different colors. There is ambient interior lighting and a program of 24 shades that change with the time of day.

Another key piece of connectivity is Toyota’s digital key system, expected in 2024, which will allow owners to unlock and start their car using their phone. Also available is a new remote parking app that allows users to steer the vehicle from outside the vehicle.

Toyota is said to have improved practicality by improving the interior space compared to the previous generation vehicle, which is rumored to have a narrow rear seat. We sat in the car at launch and could confirm this to be true. There’s considerable leg room, but access to the back seat is still a bit limited. The brand has yet to account for boot capacity, but we’ve heard it expects improvements on the outgoing car. According to Toyota sources, the PHEV’s compromise on luggage space is minimal due to the location of the battery under the floor of the C-HR in the center of the vehicle.

Most of the interior materials are made from recycled plastic, including new seat fabrics made from used PET bottles. According to the brand, other materials and features of the C-HR structure, such as a new fixed panoramic roof design that eliminates the need for an awning, help reduce weight and increase efficiency by saving 5 kg. According to Toyota, this has helped improve the car’s ride and handling. The new C-HR is designed in Europe, Europe to balance the fun factor of driving with ride comfort by adjusting the suspension, brakes and steering on the TNGA platform.

There’s also plenty of safety tech available, with Toyota equipping it with a new acceleration suppression system that avoids excessive throttle input when an object is detected ahead, and Active Drive Assist technology that works at low speeds when off the throttle to provide gradual deceleration. When a vehicle is detected ahead of the vehicle. Depending on the trim level, you get the usual suite of Toyota Safety Sense systems including lane assist, automatic emergency braking, cross traffic warning, driver monitor and automatic high beams.

This package is available on the C-HR Premier Edition, a specially released model that will showcase top-notch equipment and style. It will be the only grade initially available when the car goes on sale later this year.

General trim ranges and pricing have yet to be finalized, but given the increase in technology and space, we expect the entry-level 1.8 Hybrid’s price to rise by a reasonable amount over the outgoing car, which starts at just under $30,000. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in late 2023.

