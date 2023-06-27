What are the main fighter aircraft used by the US Air Force in 2023?





As the West prepares to donate first-generation General Dynamics F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its war with Russia, we thought we’d take a look at which fighter jets the US Air Force ( USAF) will use in 2023.

Originally created as the Army Air Corps in 1907, it became an autonomous branch of the United States military in 1947. Although the United States was slow to initially recognize the importance of having air superiority, today oday, they fly some of the most advanced military aircraft in the world.

SIMPLEFLYING VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The F-86 Saber was the first USAF fighter aircraft used in combat

The first USAF fighter aircraft to see action was the North American F-86 Saber during the Korean War, where it proved superior to the Soviet MiG-15 in high-speed dogfights. The next combatant was the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, a two-seat fighter-bomber used extensively in the Vietnam War and remaining in service with the USAF until the 1980s.

In the 1970s, the USAF began taking delivery of McDonnell Douglas’ F-15 Eagle all-weather fighter, which remains in service with the USAF today. The second aircraft used to modernize the Air Force was the single-engine General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon.

The USAF wanted a stealth fighter

After the end of the Cold War, the US military wanted a new fighter with stealth capability built using radar-absorbing materials. The result was the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor and later the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II. Although neither plane has yet encountered enemy fighter jets, they performed well when used in attack roles in Syria, bombing Islamic State targets.

As of 2023, the United States Air Force (USAF) lists current aircraft as active: 256 Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II ground attack aircraft. 266x McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle. 218 x McDonnell Douglas F-15E Strike Eagles with 104 more on order. 2 Boeing F-15EX Eagle IIs. 922x General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon. 127 Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptors. 310 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II with 1,453 more on order.

So, as you can see from the list above, the most important fighter aircraft currently in the USAF is the General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon. After the Vietnam War, the USAF sought a new air-to-air fighter. After much competition and fears that it would harm the F-15 program, the F-16 first flew on August 7, 1978, and entered service with the 388th Tactical Fighter Wing at Hill AFB near Salt Lake City, Utah, October 1, 1980.

In the 49 years since its debut, the F-16 has seen many improvements, which is why it is still the backbone of the USAF today. As for the F-16s destined for Ukraine, they will likely be supplied by European NATO members who are in the process of retiring the aircraft and replacing it with the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

However, as the list of future USAF orders shows, the F-35 appears to be the US military’s fighter aircraft of choice in the future. The F-35 first flew in 2006 and entered USAF service in the summer of 2016. Since production began, Lockheed Martin has built more than 935 F-35s and has ordered hundreds. others.

