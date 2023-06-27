The United States collected detailed intelligence on leader Wagner’s rebellion plans, but kept it secret from most of its allies.





Washington CNN—

US intelligence officials were able to gather an extremely detailed and accurate picture of Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhins’ plans leading to his short-lived rebellion, including where and how Wagner planned to advance, sources familiar with the matter told CNN. .

But the intelligence was so tightly held that it was only shared with selected allies, including senior British officials, and not at the broader NATO level, these sources said.

It was unclear exactly when Prigozhin would act, the sources said. But he appears to have decided to go ahead with his plan following a June 10 statement by the Russian Defense Ministry that all private military companies, including Wagner, would be forced to sign contracts with the Russian army from July and would essentially be absorbed by the Russian army. Department of Defense.

The intelligence was so secret that in the United States it was released only to the most senior administration officials as well as members of the Congressional Gang of Eight, who have access to the most sensitive intelligence matters.

The secrecy surrounding the intelligence is why some senior European officials and even senior US government officials were caught off guard by the attack on Prigozhins on Friday, and the speed with which Wagner’s forces marched towards Rostov-on -Don and to Moscow until Saturday morning. , the sources said.

It was an extremely tight hold, said a person familiar with intelligence services.

Some NATO officials have expressed frustration that intelligence has not been shared. But doing so would have risked compromising extremely sensitive sources and methods, sources said. Ukrainian officials were also not given advance notice of the intelligence, officials said, primarily out of concern that conversations between U.S. and Ukrainian officials could be intercepted by adversaries.

Biden spent the days after the rebellion ended talking with allies including the leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom and Canada, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During those conversations, he shared what information the United States had about the rebellion, officials said, to ensure the leaders had a better understanding of what was known to American intelligence.

The Prigozhins uprising did not come out of nowhere. US officials had been following his growing feud with the Russian Defense Ministry for months and took note of the exchanges of threats between them. There were also signs that Wagner was stockpiling weapons and ammunition leading to the rebellion, CNN reported.

Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Gang of Eight, said the Prigozhins Rebellion was hiding almost in plain sight.

Still, U.S. intelligence officials were surprised at how little resistance Wagner encountered.

Putin a decade ago would never have allowed this to go the way he did, Warner told CNN Inside Politics, adding that Putin was clearly weakened.

The fact that you have a mercenary group, which I don’t think had 25,000 soldiers as Prigozhin claimed, but was able to literally get into Rostov, a city of a million people which was the command and control of the entire Ukrainian war, and take control with barely an unprecedented gunshot, to say the least, Warner said.

Multiple sources told CNN that U.S. and Western officials believe Putin was simply caught off guard by Prigozhins’ actions and didn’t have time to deploy his forces against Wagner’s mercenaries before they managed to take control of the military headquarters in Rostov. Putin probably didn’t want to divert significant resources from Ukraine either, officials said.

Officials believe, however, that if Prigozhin had tried to take over Moscow or the Kremlin, he would have lost decisively. This is likely why Prigozhin agreed to make a deal with Belarus and eventually returned his troops, officials said.

A former administration official told CNN that while there was constant stress and tension between Prigozhin and the [Russian Ministry of Defense], there were times when the United States would not have been surprised if it overflowed into violent but localized skirmishes. But something on this scale was not something US intelligence expected a few weeks ago.

Biden said Monday he asked members of his national security team to prepare for a number of scenarios as the mutiny unfolded. The White House later declined to expand on the scenarios explored, but people familiar with the matter said a wide range of contingencies had been explored, including the possibility that Prigozhin could reach Moscow.

Once Prigozhin launched his rebellion, senior US officials began scrambling to reach out to allies and partners and reiterate a key message: that the West must remain silent and give Putin no opportunity to blaming the insurgency on the United States or NATO.

Privately, U.S. officials told the Russian government that the United States had nothing to do with the uprising and urged them to maintain the safety and security of its nuclear arsenal, officials said.

On Saturday, before Prigozhin pulled out, allies contacted Ukrainian officials at various levels, warning them not to take advantage of the chaos to strike inside Russia, according to a Western official.

The worry was that Ukraine and the West would be seen as helping Prigozhin and threatening Russian sovereignty.

The message was not to rock the boat here, the official said, adding that the message was conveyed at the level of the foreign minister, MPs and through ambassadors.

It’s an internal Russian affair, the official told Ukrainian officials, echoing what the United States and other Western officials have said publicly. The Ukrainians were warned by the allies not to provoke the situation. Exploit opportunities on Ukrainian territory, but do not get drawn into internal affairs or strike at offensive military means inside Russia.

During the war, Ukraine is suspected of carrying out an increasing number of covert cross-border attacks and sabotage against Russian military installations and even a drone strike on the Kremlin. Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian region of Belgorod, near the border between the countries.

You just don’t want to fuel the narrative that this is an initiative on our part, the official said. This is what the Russians have always wanted, to prove that there are threats to Russian sovereignty.

