Concacaf Gold Cup 2023: USMNT vs. St. Kitts & Nevis – Match History & Preview





After a 1-1 draw against Jamaica on Saturday, the USA Men’s National Team will earn their first victory of the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup when they face St. Kitts and Nevis in their second game of the season. Group A at CityPark in St. Louis on Wednesday. June 28 at 10 p.m. ET (FS1, UNIMAS).

Saint Kitts and Nevis, making its first appearance in a Concacaf tournament, lost to Trinidad and Tobago in Fort Lauderdale, 3-0, on Sunday 25 June.

This will be the first time the United States and Saint Kitts and Nevis meet. USMNT is 13th in the FIFA rankings, St. Kitts is 139th.

The smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere, Saint Kitts and Nevis gained independence from Britain in 1983. The two-island nation has a population of around 55,000.

HISTORY OF FOOTBALL IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS

St. Kitts and Nevis lost its first international match, 4-2, to Grenada on August 18, 1938, although the team did not play its first tournament until the 1979 CFU Championship qualifying round.

The Caribbean team’s best performances included a fourth-place finish at the 1993 Caribbean Cup and as runners-up in the same competition in 1997. Keith Gumbs scored a brace, including the match-winner in extra time in 2-1 victory in the semi-final against Granada before losing to Trinidad and Tobago in the final. Gumbs is the nation’s top scorer with 24 goals in 41 appearances from 1993 to 2011. Defender Gerard Williams, who is a member of that Gold Cup side, is the team’s all-time leader with 80 appearances.

The Sugar Boyz raised eyebrows and made headlines in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by winning the Group F title in the first round against Trinidad and Tobago. Even though they lost their game 2-0 to T&T, they still qualified thanks to a superior record (3-1-0, 9 points) to the Soca Warriors (2-0-2, 8 points). Midfielder Keithroy Freeman, who led the team with four goals, scored twice in a 4-0 win over Bahamas and a 3-0 win over Guyana. Their run ended in the second round as they lost both legs to El Salvador, 4-0 and 2-0.

The Caribbean nation took a historic first step this summer by qualifying for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup proper, thanks to the tournament preliminaries which took place earlier this month.

USMNT VS. SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS

Wednesday’s game marks the first meeting between the United States and St. Kitts and Nevis. The two-island nation will be the USMNT’s 100th different opponent in international competition.

RECENT MATCHES

The Sugar Boyz went 2-1-2 this year, all against Caribbean competition.

In the Concacaf Nations League, they beat hosts Saint Martin, 3-1, on March 23. Tiquanny Williams and Romaine Sawyers scored in the first half and Harry Panayiotou added a late insurance goal. At home three days later, St. Kitts and Nevis cruised to a 2-0 win over Aruba as Keithroy Freeman scored either side of halftime.

The Sugar Boyz couldn’t have used more drama to reach their first Gold Cup as goalkeeper Julani Archibald, named in the Concacaf Best Eleven of the Preliminaries, made vital saves in two shootout wins.

After facing favorites Curaao to a 1-1 draw in a preliminary match at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 16, St. Kitts and Nevis prevailed 3-2 in the shootout, with goalkeeper Julani Archibald making two saves. Mervin Lewis, Carlos Bertie and Tyquan Terrell converted their chances.

In their final match of the preliminaries, St. Kitts and Nevis again needed a penalty shootout to decide against French Guiana at the same venue on June 20. Arnold Abelinti’s penalty tied things up at 1-1 in the 53rd minute. The team then recorded a 4-2 shootout victory, as Archibald made one save. Freeman, Sawyers, Bertie and Lewis put in their penalties to reach the Gold Cup to send the Sugar Boyz to their first-ever Gold Cup.

St. Kitts and Nevis lost a 3-0 decision to Trinidad and Tobago in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 25. Alvin Jones (43rd minute) and Ajani Fortune (65th minute) found the net for the Soca Warriors past St. Kitts and Nevis defender Jameel. Ible scored an own goal in the 73rd minute.

THE DIRECTOR

A national team midfielder from 1993 to 2004, Austin Huggins scored 11 goals in 36 appearances for the Sugar Boyz. He played briefly with the Bohemians of the League of Ireland in 1999, before returning home to play most of his career with Garden Hotspurs from 2000 to 2012.

In 2018, he was named club head coach, a role he held for four years before being named national team head coach in January 2022.

Since taking over the Sugar Boy, Huggins has amassed a 3-2-3 record.

LIST

Head coach Austin Huggins has selected a 23-man list dominated by nine domestic players and nine others who compete in the second to seventh tier of football in England and Wales.

Cayon Rockets, who lead the SKNFA Premier League, are the most represented club on the islands with four players. This includes defenders Malique Roberts and Dihjorn Simmonds, midfielder Mervin Lewis and striker Carlos Bertie.

Eight of the nine players who play in the English leagues (Championship, League One and lower levels) were born in England. The only exception is 19-year-old goalkeeper and St. Kitts and Nevis native Xander Parke, who has signed with Shrewsbury Town.

Defender Gerald Williams, who plays for TRAU in India and is the team’s oldest player (35), has racked up the most international appearances with 80. He previously played for Trinidad and Tobago’s W Connection , as well as Cayon Rockets.

Goalkeeper Juliani Archibald, who has the second most appearances (52) and plays with Lorca Deportiva in Spain’s fifth division, midfielder Tyquann Terrell and Williams have been named in the Prelims Best XI for their outstanding performances .

Midfielder Romaine Sawyers and forward Keithroy Freeman lead the current Sugar Boyz roster with six goals apiece.

Three players have ties to the United States. They are defender Ezrick Nicholls (University of Tampa), midfielder Raheem Somersall (North Carolina FC; USL League One) and forward Ronaldo Belgrove (FC Miami City; USL League Two).

DETAILED LIST BY POSITION

GOALKEEPERS (3): Juliani Archibald (Lorca Deportiva/ESP; 52/0), Jamal Jeffers (St. Paul’s United; 13/0), Xander Parke (Shrewsbury Town/ENG; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Gerard Williams (TRAU/IND; 80/2), Andre Burley (Oxford City/ENG; 12/0), Raheem Hanley (Runcorn Linnets/ENG; 10/0), Malique Roberts (Cayon Rockets; 8 /0), Jameel Ible (Guiseley/ENG; 6/0), Ezrick Nicholls (University of Tampa/USA; 1/0), Dihjorn Simmonds (Cayon Rockets; 1/0), Lois Maynard (Radcliffe/ENG; 13/ 0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City/WAL; 36/6), Yohannes Mitchum (Newtown United; 29/1), Raheem Somersall (North Carolina FC/USA; 18/0)), Tyquan Terrell (St Peter’s; 2/11), Mervin Lewis (Cayon Rockets; 5/0), Omari Sterling-James (Ebbsfleet United/ENG; 4/20)

FORWARDS (6): Carlos Bertie (Cayon Rockets; 18/3), Keithroy Freeman (St. Paul’s United; 14/6), Rowan Liburd (Ramsgate/ENG; 14/4), Tiquanny Williams (Old Road Jets; 8/ 2), Jacob Hazel (Darlington/ENG; 6/0), Ronaldo Belgrove (Miami City/USA; 1/0)

