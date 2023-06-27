US government grants $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses





US Department of Transportation awards $1.7 billion in subsidies for the purchase of zero- and low-emission buses

ByJOSH BOAKAssociated Press

FILE – A Chicago Transit Authority electric bus charges at Navy Pier Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Chicago. The Department of Transportation provides nearly $1.7 billion in grants for the purchase of zero- and low-emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will allow transit agencies and state and local governments to purchase 1,700 US-built buses, nearly half of which will be zero-carbon. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding nearly $1.7 billion in grants for the purchase of zero- and low-emission buses, with the money earmarked for transit projects in 46 states and territories.

The grants will allow transit agencies and state and local governments to purchase 1,700 US-built buses, nearly half of which will be zero-carbon. Funding for the grants comes from the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill of 2021 signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Democratic president has made it a priority to put more electric vehicles on the roads, especially for schools and public transport, to contain the damage caused by climate change.

Every day, millions of Americans board more than 60,000 buses to get to work, school, doctor’s appointments, wherever they need to be, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. on a call with reporters. These are unprecedented levels of investment when it comes to putting modern, cleaner buses on the road.

Monday’s announcement covers the second round of grants for buses and supporting infrastructure. In total, the United States has so far invested a total of $3.3 billion in the projects. Government officials expect to grant about $5 billion more over the next three years.

The Biden administration has said the new buses will improve public health because diesel exhaust will no longer be released into the air and the new buses will be easier to maintain.

The government received 475 project proposals for the grants totaling about $8.7 billion, signaling demand for funding.

The Seattle area will receive $33.5 million to purchase 30 battery-electric buses and chargers. The Washington, DC, transportation authority will use $104 million to convert a bus garage into an electrical facility and purchase about 100 battery-electric buses. But money is also flowing out of major US cities, with Iowa City, Iowa and the Seneca Nation in western New York also receiving grants.

