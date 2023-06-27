WATCH: No US or NATO involvement in Russian mercenary uprising, says Biden





WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States and NATO played no role in the short-lived insurgency of the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, calling the uprising and the challenges it poses to the power of President Vladimir Putin to struggle within the Russian system.

Biden and his US allies, including other nations united in backing Ukraine in its response to the Russian invasion, have shown a clear willingness to be seen as staying away from Putin’s many issues with the mutiny. , fearing he could use accusations of Western involvement in the uprising to rally the Russians. in his defence.

During a tumultuous weekend in Russia, American diplomats were in contact with their counterparts in Moscow to stress that the American government considered the matter an internal matter for Russia, the United States being only a bystander, said an official familiar with the talks. .

WATCH: Putin’s authority questioned after Wagner groups uprising

The US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said US diplomats had also stressed to Moscow that they expected Russia to provide security for the US embassy in Moscow and Americans detained in Russia.

Biden said he held a video call with allies over the weekend and they were all determined to give Putin no excuse to blame the West.

We made it clear that we were not involved. We had nothing to do with it, Biden said. It was part of a struggle within the Russian system.

Michael McFaul, former US ambassador to Russia, said Putin had in the past alleged covert US involvement in events, including democratic uprisings in former Soviet countries and democratic protests in Russia, such as way to reduce Russian public support for these challenges. Russian system.

The United States and NATO “do not want to be blamed for the appearance of trying to destabilize Putin,” McFaul said.

READ MORE: Wagner’s mercenary leader issues first statement as uncertainty swirls after armed mutiny

Biden also spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the weekend and said he intended to speak with him again late Monday or early Tuesday.

I told him that no matter what happened in Russia, let me repeat, no matter what happened in Russia, we in the United States would continue to support the defense and sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity.

A feud between Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian military staff that spilled over throughout the war erupted into a mutiny that saw the mercenaries leave Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a city in southern Russia. They drove for hundreds of kilometers towards Moscow, before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

Prigozhin and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made public comments on Monday aimed at downplaying the crisis.

In an 11-minute audio statement, Prigozhin said he acted to prevent the destruction of the Wagner Private Military Company and acted in response to an attack on a Wagner camp that killed around 30 of its fighters.

Biden said a lot remains in motion following Putin’s most significant challenge to authority in his long tenure.

We will continue to assess the fallout from this weekend’s events and the implications for Russia and Ukraine, Biden said. But it is still too early to draw a definitive conclusion on the direction this is taking.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/watch-no-involvement-by-u-s-or-nato-in-russian-mercenary-revolt-biden-says The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: c[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos