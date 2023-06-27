New law allows international graduates not to reside in the United States





Pediatric nephrologist Bryan Carmody, MD, remembers working alongside an extremely experienced neonatologist during his residency. She had run a neonatal intensive care unit in her home country of Lithuania, but because she wanted to practice in the United States, it took years of repeated training before she was eligible for a medical license.

“She was very accomplished and it was wonderful to have as a co-resident at the time,” Carmody told Medscape Medical News.

The neonatologist now practices at a US academic medical center, but to get the job she had to complete 3 years of pediatric residency and 3 years of fellowship in the US, Carmody said.

Such training for international medical graduates (IMGs) is an integral part of obtaining a medical license in the United States, but a new law in Tennessee circumvents these requirements and creates a faster path for IMGs to obtain medical licenses. medical licenses in the United States.

The American Medical Association (AMA) took similar action at its recent annual meeting, making it easier for IMGs to get licensed. As the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted the process by which some IMGs had their licenses verified, the AMA is now encouraging state licensing boards and other institutions to accept certification from the Commission on Education for Foreign Medical Graduates as verification, rather than requiring documents. directly from international medical schools.

As for Tennessee’s new law, signed by Governor Bill Lee in April, experienced IMGs who received medical training abroad can skip U.S. residency requirements and obtain a temporary license to practice medicine in Tennessee if they meet certain qualifications.

International physicians must demonstrate competency, as determined by the state medical board. In addition, they must have completed a 3-year postgraduate training program in the graduate’s country of license or have practiced as a medical professional in which they have practiced as a doctor for at least 3 of the last 5 years in outside the United States, according to the new law.

To be approved, IMGs must also have received a job offer from a Tennessee healthcare provider who has a residency program accredited by the Accreditation Council for Higher Medical Education.

If doctors remain in good standing for 2 years, the board will grant them a full, unlimited license to practice in Tennessee.

“The new legislation opens many doors for international medical graduates and is also a lifeline for many underserved areas of Tennessee,” said Asim Ansari, MD, a Canadian who attended medical school in the Caribbean and who is an IMG advocate. .

Ansari is participating in a child and adolescent psychiatry fellowship at KU Medical Center in Kansas City until he can apply for a residency program for the sixth time. “That could eventually be a model that other states may want to implement in a few years.”

What’s behind the law?

A predicted doctor shortage in Tennessee led to the legislation, said Rep. Sabi “Doc” Kumar, MD, vice chairman of the Tennessee House Health Committee and co-sponsor of the legislation. Lawmakers hope the law will ease that shortage and increase the number of doctors practicing in underserved areas of the state, Kumar said.

“Given that one in four doctors in the United States has a medical degree abroad, it was important for us to be able to attract these doctors to Tennessee,” he said.

The Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners will develop administrative rules for the law, which can take up to a year, Kumar said. He expects the program to be available for IMGs starting in mid-2024.

Upon completion of the program, IMGs will be able to practice general medicine in Tennessee, not a specialty. Requirements for specialty certification should be met by the respective specialty boards.

Carmody, who blogs about medical education including new legislation, told Medscape the law will greatly benefit experienced IMGs, who are often passed over as residency candidates because they graduated there. years old. Hospitals also win because they can fill positions that might otherwise go unfilled, he said.

Family physician Sahil Bawa, MD, an IMG from India who recently adapted to his specialty, said the Tennessee legislation will help fellow IMGs find medical jobs in the United States.

“It is very difficult for IMGs to enter residency in the United States,” he said. “I’ve seen people with medical degrees from other countries ride Ubers or do odd jobs to support themselves here. I’ve known a few people who left and went back to their home countries because they have not been accepted into a residence.”

Who benefits the most?

Bawa noted that the legislation would not have helped him, as he needed a visa to practice in the United States and the law does not include visa sponsorship. Legislation requires IMGs to present proof of citizenship or proof that they are legally entitled to live or work in the United States.

U.S. citizen IMGs who have not completed residency or who have practiced in another country are also excluded from the law, Carmody said.

“This law is designed to take the cream of the most accomplished international medical graduates with the most experience and the most sophisticated skills and send them to Tennessee. I think that’s the intent,” he said. he declares. “But many international medical graduates are U.S. citizens who don’t have the opportunity to practice in countries other than the U.S. or do residencies. Many of those people sit on the sidelines, unable to get residency positions. I’m sure they would be desperate for a program like this.”

Questions remain

“It’s not because the doctor can get a [temporary] license without training doesn’t mean employers will be interested in sponsoring these doctors,” said Adam Cohen, an immigration attorney who practices in Memphis. “What is the tendency for these employers to hire these doctors who have trained outside the US? And will there be skepticism on the part of employers about the competence of these doctors?

“Hospital systems will be able to hire experienced practitioners at very low cost,” Ansari said. “So now you have these extra bodies that can do the work of a doctor, but you don’t have to pay them as much as a doctor for 2 years. And because some are desperate to work, they will take a salary lower as long as they have a path to becoming fully licensed in Tennessee. What are the protections for these physicians? Who will cover their insurance? Who will be responsible for them, the participants? And will the participants be willing to put their license on the line for them?”

Additionally, Carmody wonders what, if anything, will encourage IMGs to work in underserved areas of Tennessee after their 2 years are up and if there will be any incentives to guide them. He also wonders if doctors will be stuck in Tennessee when the program ends.

“Will these doctors only be able to work in Tennessee? ” He asked. “I think that’s probably going to be because they’ll be allowed in Tennessee, but to go to another state they’d miss the required residency training. So those people may be stuck in Tennessee unless d ‘other states do not develop reciprocal arrangements.’

Other states would have to decide whether or not to recognize Tennessee’s license gained this way, Kumar said.

He explained that the sponsoring sites would be responsible for providing restrictions on working hours and liability protections. There are currently no incentives in legislation for IMGs to practice in rural and underserved areas, but hospitals and communities typically offer incentives when recruiting, Kumar said.

“The law certainly has the potential to be helpful,” Cohen said, “because it’s possible to place providers in the state without having to go through the bottleneck of limited residency slots. If others States are seeing a positive effect on Tennessee or are exploring ways to address their own shortages, it is possible [they] could follow.”

Kumar agrees that other states will be watching Tennessee to weigh the law’s success.

“I think the law will have to prove itself and show that Tennessee has benefited from it and the results have been good,” he said. “We’re providing an innovative way to attract medical graduates and make it easier for them to get licensed. I think other states would want to do that.”

For more information, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/993693 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos