Android SOS feature blamed for rising fake emergency calls in UK





An Android feature designed to help users contact emergency services is making life difficult for first responders in the UK. The BBC reports that in recent weeks police across the country have reported an influx of false emergencies at 999 switchboards (equivalent to 911 in the UK), largely due to the Emergency SOS feature on Android phones.

Scottish law enforcement and the UK counties of Wiltshire, Devon, Cornwall and Gloucestershire are seeing more numbers after an Android update released between October 2022 and February 2023 introduced emergency SOS calling to more Android phones. reported receiving silent or abandoned calls from . The BBC reports that it can take around 20 minutes to process each erroneous call, as operators ensure that the call is not from someone who cannot verbally communicate an emergency.

The SOS feature allows Android users to quickly contact emergency services by pressing the device’s power button several times. But it’s easy to do this accidentally, which leads to a flood of false emergencies.

Earlier this month, the National Police Chiefs Council emphasized on Twitter that users can disable Android features to reduce strain on first responders. Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never ignored. The account tweeted about on June 17th will then have to spend valuable time trying to call back to see if they need help or not. If you accidentally dial 999, don’t hang up. If possible, do not hang up and tell the operator that it was an accident and that you do not need their help.

Introduced with the release of Android 12 on Google Pixel phones in 2021, Emergency SOS is designed to make it easier for users to call for help in situations where they cannot physically make a call. The feature has technically been available for nearly two years on Pixel phones with similar issues reported by Pixel users shortly after launch, but Emergency SOS arrives on other Android phone brands as device manufacturers are responsible for rolling out the feature. It took a while to do. custom) to your device. Essentially, Emergency SOS has only recently been released on Android phones enough to draw significant attention to the issue.

Google recommends disabling Emergency SOS until Android device manufacturers can update the feature.

In response to the situation, Google informed the BBC that phone manufacturers are responsible for providing an Emergency SOS feature and managing how it works on their devices.

A Google spokesperson to the BBC said Android is providing additional guidance and resources to help these manufacturers prevent unintentional emergency calls from their devices. We expect device manufacturers to release updates to users soon that address this issue. Users who continue to experience this issue should turn off Emergency SOS for the next few days.

To disable it, go to your device settings and search for Emergency SOS. From there switch the toggle to off.

The problem of accidentally dialing emergency services is not limited to the UK or Android. Law enforcement agencies across Europe and Canada have also reported significant increases in accidental emergency calls related to Android’s Emergency SOS feature. Apple has also experienced its own emergency calling issues, such as the iPhone 14’s collision detection function activating when the user is riding a roller coaster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/6/26/23773733/android-sos-emergency-call-uk-999-first-responder-google The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos