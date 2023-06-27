US Presidential Candidate DeSantis Unveils Rigorous Immigration Plan | Political news





US presidential candidate Ron DeSantis released a blueprint for his immigration agenda, building on hard-line Republican themes such as ending birthright citizenship and rolling out US forces to stem drug trafficking in Mexico.

Florida governors on Monday offered his first detailed policy release as the 2024 GOP presidential nominee reflecting many of the policies championed by current Republican frontrunner and former President Donald Trump.

I’ve listened to people in DC for years and years and years, going back decades of Republicans and Democrats always tweeting about it and never ending the issue, DeSantis told a crowd of about 100 people gathered at Eagle Pass, a Texas border. city.

What we were saying is no excuse about it, he said.

The proposal comes as DeSantis seeks to differentiate himself in an increasingly crowded field of presidential candidates in a Republican Party that widely believes that hardline immigration policies resonate with its voters.

Trump, who continues to lead the party’s nomination race, made immigration a key part of his campaigns in 2016 and 2020, embracing rhetoric portraying immigrants as dangerous invaders and promising tough measures to restrict the migration.

A recent poll found that Trump holds a 29-point lead over DeSantis, an advantage that has grown since the former president was indicted on federal charges earlier this month for his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Trump, who apparently watched his Republican rivals’ appearance on television, described DeSantiss’s remarks on Monday as very annoying.

DeSanctus’ speech was just a rehash of everything I’ve done to have the safest, strongest border in US history, he wrote on social media.

DeSantis did not mention Trump by name when unveiling his new policy, but his repeated references to the unfinished wall on the US-Mexico border struck the former president nonetheless.

Trump tried and ultimately failed to complete a full 3,140 km (1,950 mile) border wall during his four years in office. Ahead of Monday’s announcement, the DeSantis campaign released new merchandise bearing the words Build The Wall. No excuses.

Republicans have used immigration to hit out at US President Joe Biden, frequently accusing the Democratic administration of an increase in irregular border crossings with Mexico.

DeSantis took credit for sending two flights of migrants and refugees to Marthas Vineyard last year as part of a push by Republican leaders to pressure Biden over the crossings. The thefts were denounced by rights activists at the time as a cruel political coup.

In his Monday speech, DeSantis continued to criticize the Biden administration, saying it had failed to stop a border invasion.

His immigration plan also indicates that the United States has the right to operate across the border to protect our territory from the activities of the Mexican cartel. It calls on the US Navy and Coast Guard to prevent chemicals that could be used in drug production from entering Mexican ports unless the Mexican government stops cartel drug manufacturing.

Other GOP candidates, including Sen. Tim Scott and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, have also said they would consider using military force against Mexican drug cartels.

I have said countless times that I am prepared to use our military to wipe out Mexican drug cartels south of our border if necessary, Ramaswamy said in a Twitter post earlier this month.

MISSION: Stop the invasion

STATUS: Critical

LEADER: @RonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/Yz6c6SOirc

Team DeSantis (@TeamDeSantis) June 26, 2023

Critics have said such actions would violate Mexico’s sovereignty and fail to solve the drug overdose crisis that continues to devastate American communities. Republican lawmakers have linked the problem to cartel activity.

We will use every lever at our disposal against Mexico and every power at our disposal against the cartels, DeSantis told Eagle Pass Monday.

If they try to smuggle products into this country and they kill our people, you not only have the right, you have the responsibility to fight back.

During his tenure as president, Trump reportedly considered trying to end birthright citizenship, the principle by which a person automatically obtains U.S. citizenship if they were born in the country.

Human rights groups expressed concern at the time, calling Trump’s plan an attack on a fundamental right established in the US Constitution.

