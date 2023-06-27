How plastics are poisoning us





Then there is the threat posed by the particles themselves. Microplastics and in particular, it seems, microfibers can be sucked deep into the lungs. People who work in the synthetic textile industry have long been known to suffer from high rates of lung disease. Are we breathing in enough microfibers that we are all, in fact, synthetic textile workers? No one can say for sure, but, as Fay Couceiro, a researcher at England’s University of Portsmouth, observes in Simon, we desperately need to know.

Whatever you ate for dinner last night, the meal almost certainly left some plastic to dispose of. Before you threw away your empty sour cream jar or nearly empty ketchup bottle, you might have looked for a number, and if you found one, inside a happy little triangle, you washed it and set aside for recycling. You may also have imagined that with this effort you were doing your part to stem the global tide of plastic pollution.

British journalist Oliver Franklin-Wallis was a believer. He religiously rinsed his plastics before depositing them in one of five colour-coded bins he and his wife kept at their home in Royston, north London. So Franklin-Wallis set out to find out what was really happening to his trash. Disenchantment followed.

If a product is considered recycled or recyclable, we feel better about buying it, he writes in Wasteland: The Secret World of Trash and the Urgent Search for a Cleaner Future. But all these little numbers inside the triangles are mainly used to deceive consumers.

Franklin-Wallis became interested in the fate of his trash just as Britain’s old trash order was crumbling. Until 2017, most plastic waste collected in Europe and the United States was shipped to China, as was most mixed paper. Then Beijing imposed a new policy, known as the National Sword, which banned imports of yang laji, or foreign waste. The move left waste haulers from California to Catalonia with millions of moldy containers they couldn’t get rid of. PLASTICS PILE UP AS CHINA REFUSES TO TAKE RECYCLING FROM THE WEST, a January 2018 headline in The Times read. Its hard times, Simon Ellin, the chief executive of the Britains Recycling Association, told the newspaper.

The trash, however, finds a way. Shortly after China stopped accepting foreign waste, waste contractors from other countries, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka started accepting it. Family-owned plastic recycling businesses have sprung up in places where they were regulated laxly, if at all. Franklin-Wallis visited one such informal recycling plant in New Delhi; the owner allowed him in on the condition that he does not reveal exactly how the business operates or where it is located. He found workers in a devilishly hot room feeding a chipper. Workers in another room, also hot, fed the shreds into an extruder, which pumped out small gray pellets called nurdles. The ventilation system consisted of an open window. The thick smoke of plastic fumes in the air left me dizzy, writes Franklin-Wallis.

Nurdles, which are essential for making plastic products, are small enough to qualify as microplastics. (An estimated 10 trillion nurdles pour into the oceans each year, most from shipping containers that tip overboard.) Usually, nurdles are made of virgin polymers, but, as shown in the factory in New Delhi, it is also possible to produce them from used plastic. The problem with the process, and with plastic recycling more generally, is that a polymer degrades every time it is heated. So even under ideal circumstances, plastic can only be reused a few times, and in the waste management industry, very few are ideal. Franklin-Wallis visited a high-end recycling plant in the north of England that handles PET, the material from which most water and soda bottles are made. He learned that nearly half of the bales of PET that come into the factory can’t be reprocessed because they’re too contaminated, either with other types of plastic or random crap. Yield is a problem for us, concedes the commercial director of the factories.

Franklin-Wallis comes to see plastic recycling as so much smoke and (potentially toxic) mirrors. Over the years, he writes, a sort of playbook has emerged. Under public pressure, a company like Coca-Cola or Nestl undertakes to recycle the packaging of its products. When the pressure eases, he quietly abandons his promise. Meanwhile, he is lobbying against any kind of legislation that would restrict the sale of single-use plastics. Franklin-Wallis quotes Larry Thomas, the former president of the Society of the Plastics Industry, who once said: If the public thinks recycling works, then they won’t be as concerned about the environment.

Just when Franklin-Wallis started stalking her trash can, EveO. Schaub decided to spend a year producing nothing. Schaub, who has been described as a stunt memoirist, had previously spent a year avoiding sugar and forcing her family to do the same, an exercise she chronicled in a book called Year of No Sugar. The sugar-free year was followed by the clutter-free year. When she proposes a zero-waste year to her husband, he says he doubts it’s possible. Her youngest daughter begs her to wait until she goes to college. Schaub still dives in front.

As the start of the new year approached, I felt pretty good about our chances, she recalled in Year of No Garbage. I mean really. How hard could that be?

What Schaub means by no waste is not exactly no waste. Under her program, waste that can be composted or recycled is allowed, so her family can continue to throw away old cans and empty wine bottles with leftover food. What turns out to be really, really difficult is dealing with plastic.

At first, Schaub divides plastic waste into two varieties. There’s the kind with the small numbers, which his waste hauler accepts under his single-stream recycling program and therefore, by his definition, doesn’t count as waste. Then there’s the unnumbered kind, which isn’t supposed to go in the recycling bin and therefore counts. Schaub finds that even when she buys something in a numbered container of guacamole, let’s say there’s usually a thin sheet of plastic under the lid that’s numberless. She spends much of her time rinsing off those leaves and other stray bits of plastic and trying to figure out what to do with them. She’s thrilled to find a company called TerraCycle, which promises, for a fee, to recycle what isn’t recyclable. For one hundred and thirty-four dollars, she buys a box that can be returned to TerraCycle filled with plastic wrappers, and for another forty-two dollars, she buys another box that can be filled with oral hygiene waste, such as used toothpaste tubes. . I sent my TerraCycle plastic packing box as densely packed with plastic as any box could be, she wrote.

Eventually, however, like Franklin-Wallis, Schaub comes to see that she is living a lie. In the midst of her experience, she enrolls in an online course called Beyond Plastic Pollution, offered by former EPA regional administrator Judith Enck. Only containers labeled #1 (PET) and #2 (high density polyethylene) will melt. down with some regularity, Schaub learns, and reshaping the resulting nurdles into something useful usually requires adding a lot of new material. No matter what your garbage service provider tells you, numbers 3, 4, 6, and 7 aren’t recycled, Schaub writes. (The italics are his.) Number 5 is perhaps very dubious.

TerraCycle is also disappointing. He is sued for misleading labeling and settles out of court. A documentary film crew discovers that dozens of bales of waste sent to the company for recycling were instead shipped to be burned in a cement kiln in Bulgaria. (According to the company founder, this was the result of an unfortunate mistake.)

I had so wanted to believe that TerraCycle and Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny were real, that I had been willing to ignore the fact that Santa’s handwriting looks suspiciously like Moms’, writes Schaub. Towards the end of the year, it concludes that virtually all plastic waste that is numbered, unnumbered, or shipped in boxes falls under its definition of garbage. She also concludes that in our time, in our time, and in our culture, such waste is nearly impossible to avoid.

A few months ago, the EPA released a draft National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution. Americans, the report notes, produce more plastic waste annually than residents of any other country, nearly five hundred pounds per person, nearly twice as much as the average European and sixteen times as much as the average Indian. . The EPA said the usual approach to managing this waste is unsustainable. At the top of its list of recommendations was reducing the production and consumption of single-use plastics.

Almost everyone who contemplates the plastic pollution crisis comes to the same conclusion. Once a plastic bottle (or bag or take-out container) has been thrown away, the chances of it ending up in a landfill, on a distant beach, or as tiny fragments drifting in the ocean are high. . The best way to modify these dimensions is not to create the bottle (or bag or container) in the first place.

As long as they were producing single-use plastic…trying to drain the tub without turning off the tap, writes Simon. We have to cut it.

We cannot rely on half measures, says Schaub. You have to go back to the source. Her own local supermarket in southern Vermont stopped distributing plastic bags at the end of 2020, she notes. Do you know what happened? Nothing. One day we poisoned the environment with plastic bags in the name of ultra-practical and the next day? We were not.

We now know that we cannot begin to reduce plastic pollution without reducing production, observe Imari Walker-Franklin and Jenna Jambeck, both environmental engineers, in Plastics, forthcoming from MIT Press. Upstream and systemic change is needed.

