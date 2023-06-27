Dutch widower told to leave UK after Home Office visa mix-up | head office





A widowed Dutch research scientist living in the UK with her 6-year-old British daughter has been notified by the Home Office that her skilled worker visa has been revoked and she must leave the UK within the next two months.

Bobby Stuijfzand received a letter from the Home Office canceling his visa this month. The letter said that although Stuijfzand was still employed by Stuijfzand, his entry permit was removed because you stopped working for your sponsor. Added Reminder: You do not have the right to appeal or have an administrative review of the decision to revoke your residence permit.

Stuijfzand moved to the UK from Switzerland in 2021 after his English wife died of cancer. This is because she wanted her young daughter, born in Bristol, to be close to her British relatives. He was unable to apply for EU settlement status (EU settlement status) for post-Brexit EU citizens because his five-year residency was weeks short of his five-year residency when his family moved to Switzerland in 2018. Instead, he got a work visa when he moved again. He came to England sponsored by his employers, the Behavioral Insights Team.

He converted his visa to a parent visa so that he could remain in the UK if he had to change jobs. However, it seems that the notice that the company withdrew the visa sponsor because the sponsor was no longer needed led to the cancellation of the visa.

Stuijfzand said he suspected a mistake had been made, but it was not immediately clear how to inform the Interior Ministry of the mistake. When he called the number on his letter, he said the answer was that the computer was no longer in use. There were also links to two lengthy documents that were not clear on how to file a complaint. He emailed the Department of the Interior on Friday, saying they must have made a mistake.

My initial reaction, he said, was that it must be a scam because it was so unbelievable. He will be detained, prosecuted, fined, imprisoned, deported, barred from returning to the UK, banned from work if he remains in the UK without permission, his earnings and assets will be confiscated and his bank account frozen if he works illegally.

It was only after he confirmed that the Internal Affairs case number was correct that he realized it was a genuine letter. I feel quite vulnerable raising my daughter as a single parent here. I felt the floor drop under my feet. I have worked tremendously to provide an environment in which my daughter can grow into a girl resilient to being threatened by an arbitrary and very ambiguous process. It shocked the system, he said.

When the Guardian contacted the Interior Ministry on Monday to inquire about his case, an official said there had been a mistake and Stuijfzand would be contacted.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior said: “Unfortunately, Dr. Stuijfzand’s visa cancellation letter was incorrectly issued. We have taken action to withdraw it and apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to him and his family.

Stuijfzand said he has paid about $8,000 in Home Office fees and NHS surcharges over the past two years. He was still waiting Monday afternoon to hear direct confirmation from officials that his immigration status had not been revoked.

He said he was concerned that Home Office errors had a very alarming effect on recipients. I can survive, but what about the more vulnerable people? he said. If you don’t have the financial means or a support network to check it out, you’re screwed.

