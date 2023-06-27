UK risks becoming dependent on overseas caregivers, warns report | Social Welfare





According to a report, the UK is at risk of increasing its reliance on overseas caregivers after nearly 58,000 visas were issued last year.

An analysis by the University of Oxford’s Migration Observatory found that the demand for expatriate staff is exposing the NHS and nursing homes to vulnerabilities, including exposure to international competition for health care workers and the risk of exploitation.

From year 1 to March, 57,700 caregivers received skilled work visas, the report says.

The percentage of residential care sector employees who worked for an employer with a sponsor license increased from 10% to 39% from February 2022 to March 2023, the first 13 months after care workers were eligible for a skilled work visa.

Last month, Rishi Sunak drew criticism from his MPs after he released official figures showing total immigration to the UK in 2022 at 606,000, up 24 per cent from the previous high of 488,000 the previous year.

Dr. Madeleine Sumption, Director of the Migration Observatory, said:

However, relying on new recruits from overseas comes with risks. For example, caregivers on temporary visas are vulnerable to exploitation, and the rapid rise in overseas hiring has made monitoring wages and conditions a real challenge.

The study, commissioned by employment group ReWAGE, also looked at where carers came from. 99% of carers sponsored for work visas in the UK in 2022 were from non-EU countries. The top countries were India (33%), Zimbabwe (16%), Nigeria (15%) and the Philippines (11%).

India is also the country with the highest nationality for newly recruited doctors (20%) and nurses (46%) from abroad.

The report shows that by October 2022, less than half (47%) of fully qualified secondary care physicians registered in the UK (generally GP-referred specialists with patients) will have primary qualifications outside the UK or Ireland. found to have been obtained.

By March 2023, 21% of Nursing and Midwifery Council enrollees had been training abroad, up from about 15% five years earlier.

Last October Home Secretary Suela Braberman said her ultimate goal was to reduce net immigration to the UK by tens of thousands.

“We will continue to strike the right balance between supporting the UK economy and meeting our commitment to reduce migration over time,” a government spokesperson said.

Skilled worker visas mean the UK can attract the highly skilled talent it needs to grow its economy and promote prosperity, including front-line healthcare and care workers.

The supply of domestic NHS staff is growing with a record number of doctors and nurses, and international recruitment is only one part of NHS workforce growth.

