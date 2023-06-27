Ford lays off engineers in the United States and Canada





Ford CEO Jim Farley at a battery lab for the automaker in suburban Detroit, announcing a new $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant in the state to produce lithium iron batteries phosphate, February 13, 2023.

Michael Wayland/CNBC

DETROIT Ford Motor confirmed on Monday that it will make layoffs this week, primarily affecting engineering jobs in the United States and Canada, as the automaker seeks billions of dollars in cost-cutting measures as he is restructuring his business operations.

The job cuts are expected to affect Ford’s three business units: Ford Blue, its traditional internal combustion engine business; Model e, its electric vehicle unit; and Ford Pro, its fleet service operations.

A company spokesperson declined to provide how many employees will be affected. In Ford’s latest quarterly report in May, the automaker said it expects to incur total charges in 2023 of between $1.5 billion and $2 billion, “primarily attributable to employee departures and settlements with Suppliers”.

That forecast was compared to $2 billion and $608 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively, related to similar actions.

Ford has been restructuring its operations for several years under its Ford+ plan, led by CEO Jim Farley. The automaker laid off 3,000 workers in North America in August and recently made 3,800 layoffs in Europe.

“We continue to review our global businesses and may take additional restructuring steps where achieving sustainable profitability is not possible given the capital allocation required for these businesses,” Ford said in its statement. first trimester record.

Farley said the company had a cost disadvantage of around $7 billion against some of its competitors, which it was trying to address through efficiencies and job cuts.

Ford’s employee headcount last year fell by about 10,000 to 173,000 worldwide, according to a separate public filing.

“Implementing our Ford+ plan for growth and value creation includes increasing quality, reducing costs, investing in our priorities and aligning people to the capabilities we need. “, the company said in an emailed statement. “Those affected by the changes will be offered severance pay, benefits and significant assistance in finding new career opportunities.”

The most recent layoffs were first reported late last week. At that time, some contractors were notified that they would no longer work with the company.

Leaders whose teams are affected were notified this afternoon and employees are expected to be notified until midweek, according to people familiar with the company’s plans. The company has asked units affected by the cuts to work remotely this week as the layoffs are made, the people confirmed.

Ford isn’t the only automaker to cut its workforce as it shifts its business to focus more on electric vehicles.

Crosstown rival General Motors took layoff action and ran an employee buyout program that cost it $875 million in the first quarter.

Jeep maker Stellantis confirmed in April that it was offering voluntary buyouts to about 33,500 U.S. employees as the global automaker tries to cut costs and staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/06/26/ford-engineering-layoffs-us-canada.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos