Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are first spread in US since 2003ExBulletin





This 2014 photo made available by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Anopheles gambiae mosquito feeding. The species is a known vector of malaria, a parasitic disease. James Gathany/AP .

James Gathany/AP

Five cases of malaria, a mosquito-borne infection, have been detected in the United States in the past two months, marking the first local spread in the country in 20 years.

Four of the cases were discovered in Florida, while the fifth was recorded in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The cases are said to be acquired locally, according to a statement from the organization, although the developments raise concern about a potential increase in imported malaria cases with an increase in international travel in the summer.

Malaria, which occurs mainly in tropical countries, can be life-threatening, but it is preventable and curable. The World Health Organization says that in 2021 there were around 247 million cases of malaria worldwide. Of those cases, around 619,000 people have died from the disease.

And it could get worse around the world, according to a scientific study published by The Lancet in 2021, which found that climate change will increase suitability for both malaria and dengue fever, another mosquito-borne disease. .

“Rising global average temperature will increase the climatic suitability of both diseases, especially in already endemic areas,” according to the study authors. “The projected expansion into higher altitudes and regions of temperature suggests that outbreaks may occur in areas where people may be immunologically naïve and public health systems unprepared.”

According to the WHO, mild symptoms of malaria include fever, chills and headache, while severe symptoms can include difficulty breathing, fatigue, confusion and even seizures. However, it is preventable with medication and by taking steps not to get bitten by mosquitoes carrying the virus.

The CDC said all recent cases in the United States have received treatment “and are improving.”

About 2,000 cases of malaria are recorded in the United States each year, according to the agency. The last time mosquito-borne malaria occurred in the United States was in 2008, when eight cases were identified in Palm Beach County, Florida.

