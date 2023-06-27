Is the UK headed for a housing market crash?





But what is a housing crash? And how will it affect you? Here’s what you need to know.

What is defined as a housing conflict?

Although the term may sound scary, a housing collapse is simply a period in which house prices fall. Also known as repricing. It usually follows a housing bubble very similar to what the UK has experienced in recent years.

Demand to buy a home falls when home prices collapse, which may be because home prices are too high to afford to buy a home, unable to afford a mortgage payment, or unable to obtain a mortgage.

There is no set loss amount or value percentage that defines when a housing market decline can be considered a crash. Independent housing consultant and activist Rose Grayston said it comes down to affordability, and that measure may change in other parts of the country.

Grayston said: A crash is defined as when a large homeowner has to sell their home for less than they would like. It’s that the housing market is sluggish and once house prices reach a certain level, I think you could say it’s a crash.

Is a housing crash coming to the UK?

Conflicts are becoming more and more likely.

House prices are expected to continue to decline this year. The Office for Budget Responsibility predicted a 10% drop in home prices in March, and since then interest rates have risen faster than previously predicted.

It should be noted, however, that the decline in home prices came after a period of staggering growth, with prices surging 9.5% annually through September 2022, when prices peaked, according to the Land Registry.

Rising interest rates are making it harder for those with mortgage loans to make payments, and some lenders have pulled their products off the market, making it increasingly difficult for potential property buyers to obtain mortgages.

Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt brokered a deal with the bank to allow mortgage owners to change terms with lenders without affecting credit ratings, and also secured a 12-month grace period before repossessing a home.

Labour’s prospective Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said about 2 million households would be without mortgage assistance.

These conditions represent potential housing conflicts.

Grayston said: I think it’s very clear now that we’re entering a period of higher interest rates than we’ve seen in the past few decades and that will have a major impact on housing demand and ultimately home prices.

I think we need to correct house prices to reflect the economic situation we are in right now. It is difficult. There will be pain because we live in a decadent, unrealistic world where politicians, economists, people, all of us have joined the illusion that prices can continue to rise. Not realistic.

It remains to be seen how much prices will drop, but a long-term shortage of affordable housing could push them up.

Anna Clarke, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at The Housing Forum, said: Economists are modeling a drop of around 25%, potentially depending on interest rates. That doesn’t necessarily happen, it depends on how people react to it.

The fact that there is a shortage of housing mitigates the decline a bit because when housing declines there are more people willing to buy it.

What does it mean for the housing market to collapse in the UK?

A housing collapse is not likely to affect everyone in the same way.

People who have bought a home with a high-value loan in the past few years could end up with negative equity and are likely to face difficulties.

In fact, Grayston said, there is a relatively wealthy minority affected by the current situation. That doesn’t mean there aren’t people in the group of mortgage homeowners who really need help and will face financial risk and potentially the risk of homelessness.

I definitely support targeted support for those people. But it’s not to save their house money, it’s support to save those people.

Clarke agreed: If they take out a mortgage at 90-95% of the home’s value over the past few years and their home has fallen by 10-20%, they may have negative equity.

If you can keep paying off your mortgage, you’re worried, but you’ll be fine. If you can’t keep paying your mortgage for any reason and you have to move your house, then you’re in a really bad situation when you can’t afford to sell your house and can’t afford to pay off your loan to your lender.

Since these people can’t be sold or moved, they get caught in a trap of sorts. These are the people you care about.

A housing collapse could open up an opportunity for a small number of first-time buyers to raise cash and buy a home at a lower price.

The housing collapse doesn’t even affect people who don’t intend to move into a house, although they may have to fight rising interest rates if they have a mortgage.

However, house collapse is obviously bad for home builders. Clarke said it could also affect future housing shortages.

It was really sudden, said Clarke. No one expected a war in Ukraine and actually triggered it. Many expected a gradual rate hike. They didn’t expect such a big hike.

So things are not going well. That said, developers should appeal to viability and reduce the amount of affordable housing they build. The local authorities will have to go with you because otherwise you won’t be able to get housing at all.

Housing associations have also found that if they build a lot of homes for market sale to cross-subsidize social housing, they don’t sell for enough money to get the subsidy they need. Generally, when house prices fall, you don’t sell many houses.

Businesses go out of business, sectors shrink, and they cannot recover quickly. It will exacerbate the housing shortage in the long run. There are other reasons why not enough homes are being built. The difficulty of the planning system is an obvious reason, but the capacity of the housing construction sector is also a factor.

The lack of additional housing is bad news. The National Housing Federation called for long-term planning for housing in June, noting that 8.5 million people in the UK do not have access to the housing they need.

Grayston argued that more space for social landlords to purchase existing homes with community-led housing groups could be a way to secure more affordable housing in the event of a housing collapse.

Grayston added that more space should be created for other actors in the local housing market, and exactly what it will look like will vary from place to place.

