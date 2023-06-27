UN expert urges US to apologize for Guantanamo abuses | Human Rights News





A United Nations expert has called on the United States to apologize for the torture of detainees at Guantanamo Bay prison, ensure accountability for abuses and close the infamous US detention center in Cuba.

In a report on Monday, UN Special Rapporteur Fionnuala Ni Aolain thanked US President Joe Biden’s administration for allowing her access to the facility earlier this year, but stressed the need to address violations against detainees.

Ni Aolain said the torture of detainees at secret locations known as black sites and subsequently at Guantanamo is the most significant obstacle to securing justice for victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The importance of apologies and guarantees of non-recurrence for both victims of terrorism and victims of torture betrayed by these practices will be no less pressing in the years to come, the report reads.

The Guantanamo detention center opened in 2002 under US President George W Bush to house detainees captured during the so-called War on Terror after the 9/11 al-Qaeda attacks in New York and Washington , DC on September 11, 2001.

The prison once housed nearly 800 inmates. Its prison population has now fallen to 30, of which more than half, 16 inmates have been declared eligible for release by US authorities.

Located on a US military base in Cuba, the prison operates under a military commission system that does not guarantee the same rights as traditional US courts.

Rights groups have long denounced rights abuses at Guantanamo, including the force-feeding and beating of detainees, as well as the lack of due process, and have demanded its closure.

Ni Aolains’ report released on Monday said abuse continues at the prison facility, pointing to structural shortcomings and systematic arbitrariness, including in training, operating procedures and respect for inmates’ rights to health care. , the family council and the courts.

For example, inmates are called by serial number, not by name, a policy that Ni Aolain says undermines the self-esteem and dignity of every inmate, especially in the lived context of profound deprivation of freedom, communication and relationship with the outside world.

Further, Ni Aolain pointed to the near-constant surveillance, forced cell extractions, misuse of restraints, and solitary confinement that she says continue to be used at Guantanamo.

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Ni Aolain said every detainee she met lives with the relentless damage caused by their systematic rendition, torture and arbitrary detention.

I have observed that after two decades of detention, the suffering of those detained is deep and continuous, she said.

Ni Aolain said she was the first UN special rapporteur to be granted access to Guantanamo to investigate conditions at the facility, a fact she attributes to the administration of US President Joe Biden.

It was this administration that, early in my tenure, through a process of discussion and engagement, made the visit possible, she said.

Amnesty International said Monday’s scathing report underscores the need to close the detention center.

It is high time to demand the closure of the prison, accountability from US officials and reparations for the torture and other mistreatment detainees have suffered at the hands of the US government, said the group’s general secretary, Agnes Squid. in a report.

The Biden administration, which says it is working to reduce the number of inmates in the prison to eventually close it, pushed back on some of Ni Aolains’ findings while acknowledging his recommendations.

We are committed to providing safe and humane treatment to Guantanamo detainees in full compliance with international law and U.S. domestic law, said Michele Taylor, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council, in a press release published at the same time as the report.

Detainees live in community and prepare meals together; receive specialized medical and psychiatric care; have full access to a lawyer; and communicate regularly with family members.

Earlier Monday, Biden issued a statement to recognize the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture in which he condemned all forms of inhuman treatment and pledged that the United States would stand with survivors of torture as they demand justice.

Torture is prohibited anywhere and at any time. It’s illegal, immoral and a stain on our collective conscience, Biden said.

