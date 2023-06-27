MLB: The London Series Takes Over Britain





Take me to the ballpark, take me with the crowd; Buy me some Peanuts and Cracker Jacks, I don’t care if I never come back. Shame on you. For one, two, three strikes, you’re out.

A Hollywood star performing Take Me Out to the Ballgame could mean Major League Baseball’s (MLB) long-awaited return to London.

Fans traveled far and wide to see two games between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Over the weekend, both matches were played at the transformed London Stadium. The ground was originally built for the 2012 Olympic Games and has since become the home of Premier League football club West Ham United. With baseball taking its most recent residence, the stadium has become almost unrecognizable.

The Cubs dominated the London series opener, winning 9-1. Game 2 of the weekend seemed to follow the same script with the Cubs leading 4-0, but in the scorching sunshine the Cardinals jumped back into the game and ended up winning 7-5.

Cardinals fan Karen Asher-Relf told CNN Sports: Along with her husband Paul, Karen is thrilled that baseball is back in England.

Raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Karen is a longtime Cardinals fan and she has long tried to get her English husband involved in the sport. Karen also enjoyed the added bonus of meeting an old friend of hers whom she never knew would be in London.

i think its awesome [the London Series], I love baseball and I’m slowly transitioning him, Karen said. However, Paul’s attempts to convince Karen to fall in love with the British sporting pastime of playing with a bat and ball are less fruitful.

I tried to push her towards cricket, but I wasn’t very successful, Paul chittered.

But cricket emerged over the weekend as sports stars England’s Jimmy Anderson and Australia’s Nathan Lyon threw their first pitches on Saturday.

London Stadium attendees enjoyed many forms of live entertainment, including a typical British mascot race.

Giant inflatable heads of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Henry VIII, Freddie Mercury and the King’s Guard raced around home plate. Churchill picked up a photo-finish in Saturday’s match, and clashes between players on Sunday allowed the King’s Guard to claim victory.

The crowd also sang Sweet Caroline’s song at both games. Neil Diamond classics have been lovingly adopted at several British sporting events.

Cousins ​​from the United States, John DeCap and Scot Crain, were on opposite sides of the weekend between the Cardinals and Cubs.

DeCap, a Cardinals fan, and Crain, a Cubs fan, flew to England for a game-watching holiday.

Crain explained that they waited three years because it was canceled due to Covid.

Following the events of the last London Series, MLB introduced a pitch clock designed to make games shorter than the giant 4-hour, 42-minute match between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox during the 2019 London Series.

Time never bothered me, but DeCap explained that this would appeal to a lot more people.

Pitching clocks sometimes speed things up too fast, but Crain agrees that a two-and-a-half hour game is better than a four-hour one.

DeCap and Crain are also excited that bringing the game overseas introduces more fans to the sport.

I think we got a lot of weird stares from ordinary Londoners who don’t know what’s going on, but that’s okay. It’s a wonderful city.

We made a great vacation and finished it off with a game.

As each team wins its respective game, the cousins ​​will return home with bragging rights and a very friendly baseball rivalry set to continue.

Cubs supporter Hector Echevaria and his family traveled to 8 countries during the summer vacation and headed to England after hearing the news of the London Series.

Echevarrias was delighted with the outcome of the first game which made the trip to London all the more worthwhile.

It was different but exciting, said Echevarria, whose daughter is a huge fan of the live music the Soul Symphony plays during the games.

The Echevaria family from the United States are big baseball fans, but they loved being able to watch their first baseball game thanks to the London series.

Obviously, I think it’s a good thing to build a fan base and spread baseball around the world,” said Echevarria.

St. Louis fan favorite Lars Nootbaar also added about it, according to MLB.com: [the fans] Leaving today and we have inspired some kids to go out and buy gloves and a bat and go to the backyard to play a bit.

London has added a few unique touches to the weekend’s events, but there are a few baseball traditions you shouldn’t meddle with.

Actor and Cubs fan Nick Offerman sang Saturday wearing a Dansby Swanson jersey. Offerman played the iconic role of Ron Swanson in the TV series Parks and Recreation.

At Sunday’s game, Cardinals fan John Goodman, star of The Big Lebowski and Monsters Inc., had the honor of performing his famous song to a crowd of 55,565 at London Stadium.

Kate Long said she moved to the UK from Toronto, Canada 10 months ago, but the songs from Take Me Out to the Ballgame and the food served made it feel like she was teleported home.

Long said he forgot a few times that I was in London. I missed it the most because I love the atmosphere of a baseball game and I was happy to be back.

Long did not play the weekend, but it didn’t affect the overall experience, and he was impressed with how the atmosphere of the London series compared to matches across the Atlantic.

There is something different from other sports in the energy of the crowd and the way everyone comes together to enjoy the game.

I wish baseball would be held regularly in London as there seem to be a lot more fans than I thought.

Given that more than 110,000 fans attended both games, Long isn’t the only one who wants baseball to be here.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Twitter:

The London series will return next year for the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets to travel across the pond.

