New UK military ‘cell’ to partner with US SPACECOM for space domain awareness





WASHINGTON The British military has set up its own version of Space Command’s commercial operations cell that will watch the skies as part of a US-led network, UK Space Command announced today.

This capability marks a step change in our capability for joint space operations and further strengthens the links between the UK and US and the wider coalition in space,” said Vice Marshal of the Air Paul Godfrey, head of UK Space Command, in a press release.

The new British Joint Task Force Space Defense Commercial Operations Cell, JCO for short, is designed as a branch of the US JCO based at Schriever SFB, Colorado, which coordinates with private satellite operators and companies offering space tracking services for the joint task. Force-Space Defense (JTF-SD). The JTF-SD is the functional component command of SPACECOM responsible for spatial domain awareness. The US JCO was established in 2020, is designed to provide unclassified indications of orbital activity derived from public research, commercial sensors and analytical tools.

The UK JCO will be fully integrated with US space domain operations to help SPACECOM implement what it calls its “sun tracking model”, the ability to keep your eyes on the sky 24/7. Currently, the US sensor network is limited to spot checks of space objects and crews working during normal daylight hours at Schriever. SPACECOM’s goal is to be able to persistently track space objects around the clock during the five-day work week by 2024, the statement said.

From today, the JCO-UK will coordinate with European companies in what the US JCO calls its “meridian cell” during “eight-hour shifts of operations from local European time zones , allowing each cell to operate during normal business hours”. the release explained. So the UK JCO will actually extend the time that SPACECOM can keep tabs on satellites, especially those belonging to adversaries, and hazardous space junk.

JCO-UK’s stand-up marks a step forward in building our sun tracking model for 24/7 operations, said Brig. Gen. Bythewood, commander of JTF-SD, in the press release. Each ally and partner brings people, resources, or capabilities that strengthen the JCO, leveraging ever-growing commercial capabilities to ensure standards of behavior in space.

Specifically, the UK JCO’s aim “will be to produce timely, high-quality notices to space operators (NOTSOs) during our operating hours,” said Fleet Lieutenant Nick Hallchurch, team leader JCO-UK, in the press release. NOTSOs are warnings of potential problems or threats in orbit.

SPACECOM provides operational support to JCO-UK, the statement said, including access to US commercial data and Army operations from the Army Research Laboratories Agile Gaming Online Network (DRAGON). air, a “sandbox” environment for building, testing and training with software to merge commercial space surveillance data with that collected by military sensors and ensure safe sharing with operational communication networks.

The UK Space Command has been on track for about a year to strengthen space awareness ties with the United States by keeping its eyes on the skies. For example, in 2022, the command led the first Sprint Advanced Concept Training (SACT) experiment outside US borders, bringing together commercial space domain knowledge providers in the Meridian cell to test their wares and analytical capabilities.

In addition, the development of new space domain awareness capabilities is a key part of the UK’s Defense Space Strategy 2022, with the government committing to spend more than $85 million ($106 million) over the course of of the next 10 years. In April, the UK Ministry of Defense launched a request for information from industry as a first step in building a new telescope in Cyprus to augment the Royal Air Force’s Fylingdales radar in North Yorkshire, designed originally for missile warning.

