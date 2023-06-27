UK weather: Two weeks of intense heat as temperatures soar to 40 degrees Celsius





The heat wave continues next month. Photo: Alamy

Britons are being told to prepare for next month’s heat wave, which could last up to two weeks.

In July, heat waves are expected to last for 14 days, and sizzling temperatures are expected to rise a notch higher.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the heat would be more severe in early and late July. It is said to be capable of surpassing the record temperature of 40.3C in the past few years.

Extreme temperatures occur as hot continental air makes its way into Britain.

Sunday turned out to be the hottest day so far in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, reaching 32.2C.

The Bureau of Meteorology said that the continuation of this hot weather trend was not ‘out of the question’.

Bureau of Meteorologist Jonathan Boutrie said northern regions are likely to see dry weather, while southern regions will be at greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

Busy Bournemouth beaches as temperatures soar

“From mid-to-late July, the possibility of high pressure forming increases,” he told the Mirror.

“Looking at the balance, northern regions are more likely to see drier conditions, while southern regions are at greater risk of showers and thunderstorms.

“From mid-July to late July, it can be said that the possibility of heat waves is higher than in previous years.

“Climate change continues to push our extreme temperatures.

“These extremes are more likely to be pushed further.

“Last year we hit 40 degrees and before that no one thought there was an outside chance.

“It is also possible that we will continue to see this trend.”

Britain has been warned of five more heatwaves this summer.

Forecasters from the Weather Company say the UK will face two more unusually hot temperatures in early and late July and early August and September.

It has been pointed out that climate change is contributing to Britain’s increasingly hot summers.

The Met Office website says: It is clear that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, seas and land.

It added that UK heatwaves and cold spells are certainly influenced by anthropogenic climate change, but the link between heavy rains, dry seasons and storms is “inconclusive”.

