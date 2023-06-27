Colleen Hoover reacts to the backlash of the casting of the movie It Ends With Us





Author Colleen Hoover has responded to criticism of the upcoming film adaptation of her hit novel It Ends With Us.

The film, which stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni as two people in an abusive relationship, has faced criticism from book fans for its casting.

After on-set photographs of her cast surfaced online, fans expressed skepticism about Livelys outfits, with many suggesting that her character, Lily Bloom, looked very different from how she was portrayed in the movie. book.

The age differences between Lively and Baldoni and their respective characters have also drawn criticism from fans.

Lively is 35, while her character in the book was 23. Baldoni is 39 and plays neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, 30.

In an interview with Today, Hoover weighed in on the backlash.

I don’t remember describing any outfits at all, she said. I don’t care what they wear. In my head, it’s about the conversation they have and the story. It’s the same in the movie.

You’ve seen a few outfits completely out of context. I do not care.

Speaking about the age gap, Hoover explained that she decided to age the characters for realism purposes.

Back when I was writing It Ends With Us, the new adult [genre] was very popular, she said. You were writing college-aged characters. That’s what I was hired for.

I didn’t know that neurosurgeons go to school for 50 years. There isn’t a neurosurgeon in his twenties. When I started making this movie, I thought to myself, we have to age them because I screwed up. So it’s my fault.

Colleen Hoover pictured in April 2023

(Getty Images for TIME)

It Ends With Us was first published in 2016, but has seen a resurgence in popularity years after its initial publication thanks to word-of-mouth enthusiasm among TikToks (commonly known as BookTok) literary circles.

Speaking about her experience visiting the film adaptation set, Hoover said she was blown away by what she saw.

I have been able to see the footage they have filmed so far, she said. I am not a crier. I know I write emotional books but I’m not an emotional person. And I cried so much on set.

Addressing fans of her novel, she said: You are going to be so happy. I am extremely happy and now my expectations are high and I will keep them there.

A sequel to the novel, titled It Begins With Us, was released in February 2022.

