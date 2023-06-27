Starbucks union says Pride weekend strikes closed 21 stores in US





The union organizing workers at Starbucks said Monday that a strike scheduled for Pride month closed 21 stores over the weekend, including the company’s flagship Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

The strike will continue throughout the week and is expected to disrupt operations at more than 150 stores, Starbucks Workers United said. The Seattle Roastery was closed all day Friday and only opened for five a.m. Sunday instead of its usual 3 p.m., the union said.

Starbucks said the impact to its operations was limited. On Monday, 120 stores participated in the strike, but only 13 of them were completely closed, the company said. In some cases, drive-thrus remained open but cafes closed, the company said.

Workers are protesting reports that some Starbucks stores banned LGBTQ+ Pride displays this year after backlash against companies like Target, where angry customers knocked over Pride displays and confronted workers. The union also says Starbucks officials have warned workers that unionization could threaten their health benefits, including gender-affirming care for transgender workers.

But Starbucks insists there has been no change in company policy regarding Pride postings or employee benefits. Starbucks extended comprehensive healthcare to same-sex partners in 1988 and added coverage for gender reassignment surgery in 2013.

In a letter to employees posted Friday on the Starbucks website, CEO Laxman Narasimhan noted that a Pride flag currently flies above the company’s headquarters in Seattle, just as it has done in previous years. .

We want to be crystal clear: Starbucks has been and will continue to be at the forefront of supporting the LGBTQIA2+ community, and we will not waver in that commitment, Narasimhan said. As such, we strongly frown upon any person or group seeking to use our partners’ cultural and heritage celebrations to cause harm or blatantly promote misinformation for personal gain.

At least 319 of the 9,265 U.S. stores operated by Starbucks have voted to unionize since late 2021, while 76 stores have voted against unionization, according to the National Labor Relations Board. Workers are demanding, among other things, guaranteed minimum hours, gender-neutral bathrooms in stores and improvements in safety.

Starbucks does not support unionization, and the effort has been controversial. Earlier this month, the company agreed to settle an NLRB complaint that it improperly prevented unionized employees from working shifts at the University of Washington games. The company agreed to back wages for 10 workers and also said it would tell current Seattle-area employees that it would not interfere with their right to unionize.

Workers went on strike twice late last year and again in March ahead of the company’s annual meeting. But the strikes do not seem to have an impact on customer demand. Starbucks U.S. same-store sales increased 12% in the quarter ending April 2.

Starbucks shares were flat Monday at noon.

