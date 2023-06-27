When will the next UK heat wave come? The Met Office’s weather forecast for July and when temperatures reach 40C this year





Temperatures may have cooled in many parts of the UK lately, but warmer weather is likely soon.

Sunday (June 25) was the hottest day of the year with a record temperature of 32.2C in Conningsby, Lincolnshire.

However, it remains to be seen whether the remaining summer will bring about the record-breaking conditions witnessed in 2022.

A man using a newspaper to protect himself from the sun on a hot June day in London in 2023 (Photo: Mike Kemp/In Pictures/Getty)

The Met Office’s current long-term forecast suggests conditions could be unstable from 1 to 10 July, with rain or showers for most parts of the UK.

The best sunny weather, which can be very few, is likely in the more sheltered east.

Temperatures will remain average for many, perhaps slightly higher in the south and slightly cooler in the north, he adds.

Furthermore, the Met Office said that from July 10 to 25, temperatures are also expected to be generally above average.

However, Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey told The Mirror that the potential for a heat wave was greater than usual for the entire period from mid to late July.

What constitutes a heatwave? Health risks may accompany temperature spikes (Photo: SEAN GLADWELL/Getty)

The Korea Meteorological Administration defines heat waves as temperatures above a certain level for at least three consecutive days. Limits vary by county and by location within the country.

Temperatures in London must exceed 28 degrees for three days in a row for a heatwave to occur, while Yorkshire’s East Riding must stay above 26 degrees.

As a result of rising temperatures, the National Weather Service and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) launched a new heat warning system in the UK earlier this month in anticipation of a longer and more intense heat wave this summer.

The new system aims to focus on the effects such heat waves may have on people’s health.

related articles

A dedicated online platform has been launched covering the alert status for all parts of the UK. Heat health alerts include details of expected weather conditions over the next few days.

In 2022, the UK recorded temperatures above 40C for the first time in Lincolnshire, and there are predictions that similar levels could be reached this summer.

Warm weather can be pleasant, but health risks can also come with temperature spikes.

According to the NHS, heat waves make more people seriously ill or die than usual, so it’s important to take care of yourself and the vulnerable when the mercury soars.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/news/uk-heatwave-when-next-coming-met-office-weather-foreacast-july-40c-this-year-2437867 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos