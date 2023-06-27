If Biden wanted to ease US-China tensions, would Americans let him?





As tensions between their countries mount, President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have repeatedly pushed back against Cold War comparisons.

But efforts to repair relationships can run into a problem: public opinion. Polls show striking similarities between hostility, pessimism and militarism in Americans’ views of the Soviet Union in the late 1940s before the Cold War, and how they view China today. While the parallels remain limited and the contexts differ, this could complicate attempts to avoid a Cold War-style confrontation.

The parallels

In both cases, Americans’ views of the Soviet Union and China deteriorated rapidly from a mostly positive stance.

The United States and the Soviets were allies in World War II, and most Americans approved of their cooperation for much of 1945, according to public opinion polls on file at the Roper Center. But when the war ended and the Soviets engulfed parts of Eastern Europe, these views reversed. In 1946, three quarters of Americans disapproved of Soviet foreign policy.

American views on China have also collapsed. Between 2000 and around 2016, comparable shares viewed the country favorably and unfavourably. That changed in 2018, when former President Donald J. Trump and the trade war against China made the opinion of many Americans very negative. The pandemic, China’s mass Muslim detentions and partnership with Russia, Mr Bidens’ talks of US-China competition and the China spy balloon incident have since pushed US perception of China to record highs. .

In both cases, mistrust grew as public opinion soured. When World War II ended in 1945, most Americans felt the Soviet Union could be trusted to cooperate with us. A year later, most felt less friendly towards the Soviets. Today, most Americans call China unfriendly or enemy.

What’s really happening is alienation, said Robert Daly, who directs the Kissinger Institute on China and the United States at the Woodrow Wilson Center. It is this alienation which has, more than a flavor of the cold war, its characteristic of a cold war.

In 1948, when the Soviets blockaded West Berlin, most Americans believed that the United States should keep troops there even if it risked war. Today, most prioritize preventing an invasion of Taiwan over maintaining good relations with China, sending weapons if China invades, and using the US Navy. to thwart a blockade. In 1949, almost half of Americans thought it was only a matter of time before the United States went to war with the Soviets. Today, two-thirds view Chinese military power as a critical threat to the United States over the next decade.

Of course, the two cases are not identical. Most Americans favor cutting trade ties with China, but the two countries are more closely tied economically than the United States and the Soviets ever were. In the 1940s, most Americans supported sending troops to defend European countries against Soviet takeover; most do not yet support sending troops to Taiwan. Americans are still more worried about terrorism and other foreign policy issues than about China. And right now, far more people are saying the US and China are in competition, which the Biden administrations preferred to frame, than saying they are in a cold war.

Yet the message Americans are getting from their leaders about China is deeply negative. It’s percolated through the mainstream, said Richard Herrmann, a professor at Ohio State University who studies international relations and public opinion.

A feedback loop

Sour public opinion, in turn, could worsen US-China relations.

This may seem surprising; most Americans don’t pay as much attention to foreign policy, which is usually far removed from their daily lives. But the international issues that get recorded tend to be the ones that politicians, pundits and the media talk about a lot. And once public opinion on a foreign policy issue calcifies, as it increasingly does on China, political leaders often pay attention. That generally sets up safeguards for what policymakers can do, said Dina Smeltz of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, which conducts polls of Americans’ views on China.

Public animosity can spur leaders to speak and act aggressively, warmongering behavior that journalists then communicate to the public. The result is a feedback loop in which events, leaders’ words and actions, media coverage and public opinion reinforce each other.

This feedback loop can become particularly powerful if public sentiment crosses party lines, as it did during much of the Cold War and increasingly over China (even if self-identified Republicans remain more hostile towards China than Democrats and Independents). Taking a hard line on China is one of the few issues Republicans and Democrats in Washington seem to agree on, Harvard political scientist Joshua Kertzer said in an email.

In this way, the decisions of political leaders can both shape and be shaped by public opinion. The onset of the Cold War illustrated the dynamic. President Harry Truman’s 1947 statement on US support for countries resisting totalitarian regimes, dubbed the Truman Doctrine, tapped into and deepened anti-Soviet animosity. John F. Kennedy closely followed polls about how other countries perceived the balance of military power between the United States and the Soviet Union, which led him to resume atmospheric nuclear testing and to accelerate the space program of the Americas. Kennedy’s successor, Lyndon Johnson, sent troops to Vietnam partly because he feared a political backlash if the Communists invaded.

Mr. Biden recently predicted a thaw in US-China relations, but last week he called Mr. Xi a dictator and then stuck to it, angering China. When Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing this month to bring down the temperature, Republicans lambasted him. Mr. Bidens GOP challengers are already calling him soft on China ahead of the 2024 election. The public climate puts a ceiling on where the predicted thaw could lead, said Cornell political scientist Jessica Chen Weiss.

Public opinion may already be pinching Mr. Bidens’ strategy. While advising the State Department from 2021 to 2022, Ms. Weiss argued for a peaceful coexistence framework that deters China more than provokes it. But, she said, senior administration officials were skeptical that Americans would support anything less than responsible management of the competition, a slogan officials use to describe its current approach. . It’s an example, I think, of the indirect influence that public climate has on discourse, not just polls, she said. (The White House did not comment on its assessment.)

Chinese public opinion that has become equally negative and hawkish toward the United States under Mr. Xi could also hamper de-escalation. Academic research suggests that public opinion can drive leaders to make decisions even in countries where politicians are not democratically elected. There’s this public outcry for leaders to do something about it, Kertzer said. And then you find yourself in a situation where escalation on one side leads to escalation on the other.

Were already there

Does this mean that the United States and China are destined to fight, Cold War style, for decades? Not necessarily. Still, frosty relationships could become self-fulfilling. A Cold War mentality in both countries could make an escalation in Taiwan more likely. Public opinion data currently suggests that if China were to invade Taiwan, there would be strong reactions in the United States, Kertzer said. It could also harm U.S. allies and businesses that depend on the Chinese economy, and could end cooperation and diplomacy. And anti-China sentiment appears to have fueled an increase in attacks on Asian Americans.

Others think a Cold War framework can help prevent tensions from escalating. We are already involved with China in a global competition, Daly said. I am not advocating or predicting a cold war. I say descriptively who were already there. Admitting it, he added, can inspire pacifists as well as hawks.

But if diplomatic friction and mutual suspicion persist, debates over terminology could become irrelevant. The macro-level design is that we’re really in for some serious competition, Mr. Herrmann said. Now the public has followed. And it’s not like you can turn this ship around overnight.

