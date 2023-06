British drivers warned that wearing sunglasses could face a $5,000 fine.

Under the Highway Act, drivers caught wearing sunglasses can face fines of up to $5,000.

Despite sunglasses that help prevent the sun from blinding drivers, highway laws dictate that drivers must stop or slow down when under the influence of sunlight.

Experts warn that while many people think sunglasses enhance road safety, they can actually be dangerous in low-light glare and reflections from puddles or oncoming vehicles.

Anyone caught wearing tinted lenses and visors that restrict vision could face penalties ranging from license points, unlimited fines and potential disqualification.

Glare is often cited as a cause of car accidents.

This warning obviously concerned many Brits, such as the UK Google search results for “what are polarized sunglasses?” A 200% jump.

Polarized sunglasses are designed to minimize glare from reflected light.

Vision Direct optician Nimmi Mistry advised that people should carefully consider the type of tint they choose on their sunglasses.

“Choose shades of brown or gray for sunglasses. This protects your eyes from potentially harmful UV rays and distracting glare, while not distorting your color perception,” she says.

Drivers should consider carefully when purchasing sunglasses for use on the road.

According to Jas Thiara of Alsters Kelley, UK attorney, it is a legal requirement to display the filter category number on your sunglasses.

Lenses are divided into categories 0-4, which represent how dark or dense the lenses are.

“A filter category 2 is recommended for daytime driving, but not suitable for nighttime driving,” she said.

Specsavers describes Category 2 lenses as “normal lenses for anti-glare”.

Denton Brock, Head of Your Red Car, added:

“Always pay attention when buying new sunglasses and make sure all accessories in your car are compliant with the law.”

AA recommends keeping dedicated driving sunglasses in your car at all times.

They have listed some key tips for choosing safe lenses. For example, make sure it has the CE mark and that it has a hard, scratch-resistant coating and a good quality anti-reflective coating.

We warn that sunglasses with deep side arms should be avoided while driving as they may block peripheral vision.

