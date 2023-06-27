Herbster and Theobald ponder US Senate offers against Pete Ricketts





LINCOLN Nebraska’s rare double feature of the 2024 U.S. Senate races already features two Republican incumbents, with U.S. senses Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts having said they plan to run.

Two potential challengers confirmed to the Nebraska Examiner that they were considering Senate nominations after being asked about new filings this month with the Federal Election Commission and the International Website Domain Name Registry.

Ricketts could face new challenges from left to right

Former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, a multistate agribusiness who lost the 2022 GOP primary race to Governor Jim Pillen, had previously acknowledged his interest in running in 2024.

Paul Theobald, potential Democratic candidate for the United States Senate. (Courtesy of the Nebraska Democratic Party)

Now a Democrat has filed paperwork to raise money for a Senate race. They are Paul Theobald, former dean of education and counseling at Wayne State College and a high school teacher.

“I’m looking at a race,” said Theobald, who lost a 2018 race to U.S. Representative Adrian Smith in Nebraska’s sprawling, largely rural 3rd congressional district.

Theobald declined to discuss the potential offer on Monday, but said he would announce a decision in July. His family had run a pig farm in Pierce County, and he still teaches at the university.

Theobald said he raised and spent around $80,000 on his 2018 House bid against Smith, who said he raised $1.2 million. Theobald has garnered more than most 3rd District Democratic hopefuls. Last year, Democrat David Else did not say he raised any money.

Herbster said in February he was exploring his options, and a member of Herbster’s political staff said the bull breeder plans to challenge Ricketts Pillen’s most famous supporter from 2022.

Reservations on the website

In early June, someone paid to reserve four potential website domain names, www.herbster4senate.com, www.herbsterforsenate.com, www.herbster4senator.com and www.herbsterforsenator.com.

Facebook post from former gubernatorial candidate and Trump donor Charles Herbster. (Facebook)

A few days later, Herbster posted on Facebook that he had been with former President Donald Trump for days and was about to attend “a series of meetings” in Washington, D.C.

Herbster spokesman Rod Edwards neither confirmed nor denied on Monday whether Herbster or someone working on his behalf had reserved the web addresses for a Senate campaign.

“Charles is doing a lot of work to help President Trump win,” Edwards said. “As far as running for the Senate, no final decision has been made and that door is not closed at this point.”

Herbster is a top Trump donor, and Trump has endorsed Herbster in the gubernatorial race. Herbster’s campaign consultants included Kellyanne Conway, David Bossie and Corey Lewandowski, all of whom worked for Trump.

Ricketts’ parents, GOP mega-donors Joe and Marlene Ricketts, donated to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ 2024 candidacy. Pete Ricketts has yet to express a preference in the presidential race.

A Ricketts-Herbster race would pit the person who raised and self-funded the most money in any race in the state of Nebraska Herbster in its 2022 loss to Pillen against the person who raised and self-funded the most in any federal race from the Nebraska Ricketts, in its 2006 loss to US Senator Ben Nelson, D-Neb.

Herbster blames Ricketts

Herbster blamed Ricketts for some of the negative news that contributed to his downfall, which Ricketts denied. Ricketts, during a visit last week to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, declined to comment on the potential challengers.

“Who’s filing against me isn’t something I can control, so I’m just going to focus on the things I can control, which is making sure I’m doing the best job I can,” he said. said Ricketts.

The former governor said he knows he will have to earn the votes of Nebraskanians after Pillen nominated him to Sen. Ben Sasse’s seat in January. Sasse resigned to lead the University of Florida.

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., talks to reporters after an event June 19 in Lincoln, Neb. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Ricketts already faces an upstart GOP challenger in John Glen Weaver, a former 1st District candidate for the U.S. House who lost a challenge to newly nominated Rep. Mike Flood last year.

Weaver, who has traveled the state trying to round up voters who want someone other than Ricketts, said he plans to stay in the Senate race no matter what Herbster does.

“If (Herbster) comes in, it looks like revenge,” Weaver told the Examiner on Monday. “If he wants revenge, all he has to do is go live a happy life and raise cattle.”

Fischer awaits his challenger

Fischer, who was first elected to the Senate in 2012, did not announce any challengers. During the delegation’s visit to UNL last week, she said she and her team had yet to hear who could volunteer.

Nebraska Democrats have been actively recruiting candidates for both Senate races after coming under fire in 2022 for leaving a handful of statewide offices without a filed challenger. The party’s central committee meets in Scottsbluff next month.

