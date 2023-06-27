COVID inquiry: Matt Hancock says UK approach to pandemic planning is ‘totally wrong’ | british news





Matt Hancock has criticized the UK’s approach to planning for the pandemic as “completely wrong”.

“The attitude and principle in the UK has been to prepare for the consequences of a disaster,” the former health minister said in a coronavirus inquiry.

“Can we buy enough body bags? Where are you going to bury the dead?

“That’s completely wrong. Of course it’s important in case a pandemic isn’t prevented, but the point of pandemic planning is how to prevent a disaster from happening in the first place? How to contain it. A virus?”

Prime Minister Hancock said he was “deeply sorry” for all deaths from COVID-19 and denounced a “doctrine” that believed Britain had the situation under control.

He said the doctrinal failures had “consequences” in areas such as “stockpiles, testing, antiviral drugs, contact tracing, and much more broadly” when the 2020 pandemic hit.

He added that having a flu-focused pandemic plan wasn’t a core flaw.

“For example, there was no mass testing, no mass contact tracing. Contact tracing?” he said.

“It’s completely wrong.”

The system to prevent the next pandemic is ‘dissolving as we speak’

Prime Minister Hancock also feared that the system to prevent the next pandemic was “dissolving as we speak”.

Speaking of the lack of proper preparation, he said, “I am deeply sorry for the impact. I am deeply sorry for all the deaths that have occurred.”

“And all I can do is make sure this investigation gets to the truth and the right lessons are learned for the future so that the pandemic can be stopped much earlier,” he said.

“And we have a system that’s ready to do that because we’re worried that they’re breaking up as we speak.”

Matt Hancock’s line of defense, something he repeated over and over again during his occasional awkward conversation with Hugo Keith KC, was that he inherited a health care system that couldn’t cope with a non-influenza pandemic.

The former health minister said the COVID-19 investigation had come to the conclusion that “doctrinal” issues hindered the country’s preparedness.

Instead, the system was geared towards dealing with the consequences of “mass casualties” and global health emergencies.

The investigation’s chief counsel repeatedly asked why he hadn’t done anything to address this apparent failure as secretary of state. Mr. Hancock had no answer.

And this was a recurring theme throughout his three hours on the witness stand.

Mr. Hancock said he saw potential problems but could do nothing to change the “defective system”. This refusal to accept any responsibility was perhaps most evident when dealing with adult social care.

The decision to move an elderly patient who had not been tested from a hospital to a nursing home had disastrous results. It’s one of the biggest single scandals of the pandemic. However, Mr. Hancock said he had no authority over adult social services, even though his position has a name for the field, as it is under the jurisdiction of local authorities.

Again, same defense: a flawed system that hinders his plague efforts. The investigation was alerted at the start of the session this morning. Mr. Hancock’s evidence will be limited to the years prior to the actual pandemic, as this Module 1 deals exclusively with preparedness and resilience.

But Mr. Hancock, among other things, made it clear to everyone that he wanted everyone to know that it was his personal intervention that made significant gains to stem the spread, despite taking a system that was not ready to scale up mass testing and a vaccine rollout. of the virus. He said it went against the WHO’s advice to impose a first quarantine on international travelers who may have been exposed to the virus.

It is also not pleasant with the bereaved family sitting in the same room and listening to his testimony. And Mr. Hancock knows this. “I’m deeply sorry every time I die,” he said, “but I understand why it’s so hard to get an apology like this from someone like him.”

By taking no responsibility and continuing to denounce the system for which he, as health secretary, is the only one responsible, Mr. Hancock has done nothing to make his apology easier to accept for the bereaved.

The UK system is geared towards ‘how to clean up after a disaster, not prevent it’.

When asked by Hugo Keith KC, the investigation’s lead lawyer, Mr Hancock listed the challenges facing the UK in relation to personal protective equipment (PPE), testing, antivirals and vaccine preparations.

The MP said he had been told the UK was one of the best-positioned countries in the world to respond to a pandemic that “turned out to be wrong”.

He said in the investigation that the system “is geared toward preventing disasters, but on how to address them after disasters.”

Hancock became one of Britain’s most recognized politicians as she worked to lead the UK’s coronavirus response in June 2021 after a video surfaced of her hugging her aide, Gina Colladangelo, while social distancing guidelines were still in place.

Hancock gave evidence a day after the UK Health and Safety Authority said public health services were “missing out” due to austerity measures.

