KPMG to cut 5% of its US workforce as demand for services slows

KPMG is cutting 5% of its U.S. workforce, its second round of job cuts this year, as it battles slowing demand for consulting and other services.

The company, which was the first of the Big Four to lay off staff in February, said in an email to staff seen by the Financial Times that continued economic headwinds meant further cuts were now needed.

While the 2% cut in February was limited to staff in KPMG’s advisory business, the larger cuts announced internally on Monday will affect all areas of the business, including its audit business. Around 1,950 people will be affected, based on a workforce of 39,000 at KPMG.

While our portfolio of opportunities is strong and we continue to win in the market, we are encountering economic headwinds that are not unique to our company or our business, wrote KPMG US Managing Director Paul Knopp, in an email to staff.

Coupled with a sharp decline in the number of employees voluntarily leaving the company, Knopp said, KPMG was facing a significant mismatch between the size of our workforce and the extent of the resources that will be needed to deliver services over the course of the year. coming year.

US consulting firms have reduced their workforces this year after several years of skyrocketing hiring. EY is laying off 5% of its staff, while Deloitte has announced cuts of 1.5% internally. McKinsey announced a back-office restructuring that would cut up to 2,000 of its 45,000 workforce, while Accenture is carrying out an 18-month program of reductions totaling 2.6% of its staff.

While the consulting industry continues to grow overall, surveys show pockets of the industry where demand has collapsed, particularly due to mergers and acquisitions activity. Accenture said last week that clients were rethinking small projects, and a report released earlier this month by Source Global Research suggested there was growing pressure on fees and a broader overhaul of when to use consultants.

More than three-quarters of professional services buyers had canceled at least some existing projects or abandoned new ones, Source Global found, while two-thirds had suspended most existing projects.

KPMG said the latest round of job cuts would be enacted by the end of its fiscal year in September. Audit and tax practices staff would find out if they were affected later on Monday, according to the Knopps email, while advisory staff would be notified later in the summer.

