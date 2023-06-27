why are we waiting? Green Energy Chief Frustrated by Britain’s Slow Response to Biden Subsidy – POLITECO





LONDON UK Green Energy Director is running out of patience.

Nearly a year after US President Joe Biden introduced a huge green subsidy package in the form of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last summer, UK clean energy companies are still awaiting a detailed response from the UK government.

The most comprehensive climate legislation in recent U.S. history, the Mammoth Package, which was signed into law in August, will provide nearly $400 billion in tax credits and other incentives for renewable industries, including solar farms and electric car manufacturers.

The EU responded in February with promises to ease state aid rules and make tax cuts more accessible to renewable developers. It argues that if Canada doesn’t keep pace with green investments in clean technology, it will fall behind.

But Britain is waiting.

“I think it’s a shocking delay,” said Tessa Khan, founder and executive director of climate organization Uplift. Given that this is ultimately a competition and an investment competition, the supply chain [and] job, [this] It just means we lose a fair amount of ground.

Khan may have to wait a few more months, with Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt’s warning, and a full British response probably won’t lead until an autumn statement in October or November.

The UK has not responded, which sends a big message to an industry that is already slightly shaky in terms of trust in government, warned Clare Jackson, CEO of industry group Hydrogen UK.

She added: The longer these delays go with no response to the IRA, the more the industry starts planning elsewhere.

Beyond the delay, some UK ministers have openly criticized Biden’s package as protectionist. Hunt himself said Britain would not go head-to-head with its closest ally.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps told POLTICO earlier this month that the UK does not need to copy the US package. “So, let me straighten this out. Do industry think taxpayers should pay more for their industry? Shapps said.

Shapps said the UK’s legally binding emissions targets mean that private investment in the UK is already hitting the same targets as Biden’s plans for the US.

Energy Secretary Grant Shapps Doesn’t See UK Need to Copy US IRA | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

A British government spokesperson said the UK was a world leader in tackling climate change and investing in green industries. We have already attracted $120 billion of real private investment in renewable energy since 2010, and we will attract an additional $100 billion of economic-wide investment by 2030, supporting up to 480,000 jobs by 2030, they added.

Project ready to use

The UK government discussed several funding options when it laid out its new net-zero strategy in March. That document saw the government doubling its net-zero target and setting obligations for industries including auto and heat pump manufacturers.

The Sunak administration pointed to the $20 billion previously pledged for carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects, the process of capturing carbon dioxide from manufacturing and storing it underground, all available to transfer private capital. I promised to mobilize the means.

We don’t have to put in the same level of funding as the US, but we do need to be smart about how we do it, Jackson said. She urged progress in financing hydrogen and CCUS projects, details of which will be presented in the government’s energy bill. The bill is currently being scrutinized by the Commission before returning to the commons for the reporting phase.

These projects include companies that are ready to go ahead and can invest elsewhere. They don’t have to invest in Britain, she said.

Other industry insiders said Britain’s delays could take a toll on the energy supply chain.

The supply chain is a finite resource, said Francesca Bell, Finance and Investor Relations Manager at Offshore Energies UK, a trade group representing the oil and gas sector. Seeing that focus grow even more in the US, the question arises. What does that mean for supply chains in the UK and how do we keep people here?

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association and former Labor Party shadow energy minister, said if the UK doesn’t act quickly it will impact the supply chain and consequently the industry’s ability to meet its net-zero target. warned that it would affect

The worst that could happen is they said they would do it in the fall, and what we get in the fall is the feeling that there’s going to be something sluggish or something very high level, but there won’t be any details about it. He said he was preventing people from seeing Britain as a serious investment destination.

The government is currently targeting 24 GW of nuclear power by 2050, but existing projects are suffering from delays and rising costs.

Ministers committed to reaching a final investment decision on at least one nuclear power plant in this parliament. But Sizewell C, the two proposed reactor sites in Suffolk, still needs enough private capital to go with the $600 million previously promised by the government before construction can begin. Here, too, energy bosses worry about a lack of clarity.

24 GW of nuclear power or [a] Net zero power mix by 2050 without that decision [on Sizewell C] We are getting there before this Congress is over, Greatrex said. He called for urgency in the government’s proposal to include nuclear power in the UK’s green classification system, as well as clear plans for projects that would constitute a net-zero target.

One of two reactors under construction at Hinkley Point C Nuclear Power Plant | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Industry leaders have warned that if the government has any hope of meeting its net-zero target, including decarbonizing the grid by 2035, it will also need to invest in grid overhaul.

Ana Musat, director of policy and engagement at trade group RenewableUK, said announcing new targets and raising ambitions was of little use.

She doesn’t need the UK to scrap our entire framework or match the financial incentives offered by the US, but Musat wants to see the ban on onshore wind projects lifted and business model development to finance hydrogen initiatives progress. said it does.

As the UK draws closer to autumn, some preparations are underway. The solar task force, first recommended by Conservative MP Chris Skidmore in his Net Zero strategy review, met for the first time in May. It is on a mission to review the actions needed to meet the 70 GW solar power goal by 2035.

“This is an urgent issue, so we can always do it with a quicker response,” said Chris Hewett, chief executive of the trade group Solar UK and co-chair of the task force. But now serious proceedings are underway in the government.

Hewett said the fall should pull the levers, including commitments to address grid issues and invest in education and technology.

When asked if he thought the UK would risk losing its investments if it didn’t respond to the IRA soon, Hewett said: I think the risk exists. Certainly, since there is a lot of capital currently interested in renewable energy, it would be easier to deploy in other countries.

But all is not lost yet, he added. The task force helps, but the sooner they come up with more specific actions, the more investors will turn their heads under the Biden bill.

