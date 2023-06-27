Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are first spread in US since 2003, CDC says





NEW YORK (AP) The United States has seen five cases of malaria spread by mosquitoes in the past two months, the first time there has been local spread in 20 years.

Four cases have been detected in Florida and one in Texas, according to a health alert released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Malaria is caused by a parasite that is spread by mosquito bites. Those infected may experience fever, chills, and flu-like illnesses. If left untreated, those infected can develop serious complications and die. The highest number of deaths in recent years has been observed among children in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Florida Department of Health has issued a statewide mosquito-borne illness advisory after four locally acquired cases of malaria were reported along the Gulf Coast south of Tampa.

Health officials are warning doctors, especially those in southern states where the weather is more favorable for the tropical mosquito that spreads malaria, to be aware of the possibility of infection. They should also consider how to access the IV drug that is the first-line treatment for severe malaria in the United States, the CDC said.

The agency said those diagnosed had received treatment and were improving.

Approximately 2,000 cases of malaria in the United States are diagnosed each year, the vast majority among travelers from countries where malaria is commonly spread.

Since 1992, there have been 11 mosquito-caused malaria epidemics in the United States. The last occurred in 2003 in Palm Beach County, Florida, where eight cases were reported.

